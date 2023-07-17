Who are the nominees for the 2023 NBA Hall of Fame? Taking a closer look

When playing for the NBA, players only have two goals- winning a championship and one day making it to the Hall of Fame. Throughout the years, we've seen many well-deserving legends receiving the highest honor any athlete could ever get. This year is no different, as several basketball icons are on their way to achieving immortality.

Out of the 12 finalists headed to this year's Naismith Hall of Fame, five NBA legends are getting inducted. Representing the San Antonio Spurs are the French icon Tony Parker and one of the best coaches in history Gregg Popovich. Then hailing from South Beach is none other than Dwyane Wade. Finally, two other European greats, Pau Gasol and Dirk Nowitzki, are also getting inducted.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

How do NBA legends get inducted into the Hall of Fame?

2022 Basketball Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony

The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame commemorates the extraordinary basketball players, coaches, referees, and contributors who have left their mark on the sport. It represents the highest honor in basketball, acknowledging the accomplishments and influence of individuals who have made significant contributions to the game.

Induction into the Hall of Fame is predicated on an individual's exceptional career achievements, encompassing their success on the court and their lasting impact on the sport as a whole.

In order to be eligible for consideration for enshrinement in the Hall of Fame, players must have completed their professional basketball career and been retired for a minimum of three full seasons. However, in exceptional circumstances, players who have made extraordinary contributions to the game may be deemed eligible for induction prior to the completion of the three-year waiting period.

The selection process for the NBA Hall of Fame is a meticulous and comprehensive undertaking. An esteemed panel, comprised of media members, basketball executives, and existing Hall of Fame members, form the Honors Committee responsible for evaluating the nominees.

This committee meticulously assesses various factors, including player statistics, championship achievements, individual accolades, contributions to the game, and overall impact on the basketball community, among others.

Recommended Video Top 5 NBA players accused of sexual harassment and assault