Who is the oldest player in the NBA?

Over the years, quite a few NBA stars have defied age and have managed to perform at a high level up until their forties. While the oldest NBA player to have ever featured in a match was the Croatian-American Nat Hickley who played his last game in January 1948, quite a few recent stars have managed to play past their forties as well.

What about Udonis Haslem? Somehow he’s still technically an active player — Sean Graney (@BigGranes) January 16, 2021

This includes Vince Carter, who retired after 22 seasons in the NBA, playing for the Atlanta Hawks last in the 2019-20 NBA season. Carter was 43 years and 45 days old when he played his final NBA game. However, his retirement means that a three-time NBA champion and long-time Miami Heat player has now taken over as the oldest currently active player in the NBA.

Who is the oldest currently active player in the NBA?

Since Carter’s retirement, Udonis Haslem of the Miami Heat has become the oldest currently active player in the NBA. It was last in the 2014-15 NBA season when Udonis Haslem was a regular starter for the Miami Heat. He was major part of Miami Heat's 3 title winning campaigns.

Udonis Haslem of the Miami Heat

Udonis Haslem started his basketball career in France but signed for his hometown team, Miami Heat in 2003. Since then, Haslem has played for the franchise for 18 consecutive seasons, which is also a record as far as currently active NBA players are concerned.

Haslem is a versatile offensive player, who started as a Power Forward but has filled in at the Center position in recent seasons for the Miami Heat. He has not registered a single minute in the 2020-21 NBA season, and last started for the Miami Heat in a 17 point loss to the Indiana Pacers on 19th August, 2020.

udonis haslem still in miami heat lmao — shaney (@_iKnowUwantMe) January 18, 2021

Haslem was 40 years and 66 days old when he started against the Pacers, making him the oldest currently active player to feature in an NBA game. He is still under contract, and registered 7 points in the 24 minutes that he played in what was probably his final appearance for the Miami Heat.