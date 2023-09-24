Who owns the Lakers? Knowing more about business partners & GMs of LA based franchise

The LA Lakers are one of the most celebrated and storied NBA franchises. The team was originally based in Minneapolis, Minnesota, under the name of Minneapolis Lakers. However, the team relocated to Los Angeles following financial complications. Upon relocation, the team then changed Minneapolis to Los Angeles in their name.

Throughout the franchise's history, they have 33 division titles, 32 conference titles and have tied the Boston Celtics for the most number of NBA championships at 17.

With that said, who owns the Lakers? Following the passing of Jerry Buss in 2013, his daughter Jeanie Buss became the controlling owner and president of the organization.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Under the tutelage of Jerry Buss, Jeanie was trained to take the reins from her father regarding the business side of the organization. Additionally, the ownership of the franchise involves a family trust, with the Buss family owning 66% ownership.

Business partners and GMs of the LA Lakers

Besides the Buss family, here's a look at the business partners and general managers involved with the Lakers.

1) Todd Boehly and Mark Walter - Minority owners

Boehly and Walter, co-founders of Guggenheim Partners and Eldridge, acquired a 27% stake in the franchise. Their partial ownership of the franchise came from Philip Anschutz in July 2021.

2) Ed Roski Jr. - Minority owner

Roski Jr. became a minority owner of the franchise back in 1998. His stake in the franchise is at 3%. Additionally, Ed Roski Jr. is also the president of Majestic Realty and owns more than 83 million square feet across the United States.

3) Patrick Soon-Shiong - Minority owner

Patrick Soon-Shiong, who is the founder of NantWorks, has been a minority owner of the team since 2010. Interestingly, Patrick Soon-Shiong is a "rabid fan" of the team and especially of the late Kobe Bryant, as per a Los Angeles Times article by Maria L. La Ganga.

4) Rob Pelinka - General Manager

The Lakers are no strangers when it comes to having some of the most celebrated and successful general managers in the league. From Jerry West propelling the franchise to incredible success to Mitch Kupchak continuing where he left off, enter Rob Pelinka.

Pelinka became the team's general manager in 2017 and has held that position for six seasons. Some of his key moves involve the acquisition of Anthony Davis in 2019 and revamping the roster in the middle of the 2022-23 season to improve their level of play on the court.