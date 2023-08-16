Who are P.J. Washington’s baby mamas? Exploring Hornets’ restricted free agent’s relationship status

P.J. Washington is one of the most coveted NBA players remaining in an almost barren free-agent market. While the Charlotte Hornets have extended him a qualifying offer that allows them to match any offer he receives, there is a chance that the Hornets may deem an offer too expensive.

Washington, while not an All-Star level player, is a solid role player coveted by a lot of teams. Despite his lack of stardom, Washington has gained considerable popularity and has had a fair share of the media spotlight. This may have had to do with his relationships and the fact that he has borne two children with internet celebrities.

He has two kids with Internet sensations Brittany Renner and Alisah Chanel. Renner is a former athlete herself, having played soccer for Jackson State University, and found her ticket to fame via fitness-related social media content.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Alisah Chanel, who is an Instagram star, focuses on lifestyle, beauty, and fitness content while also running her own beauty salon.

Alisha Chanel, P.J. Washington's baby mama #2, is now his fiancee.

P.J. Washington's baby mama Alisha Chanel with the Hornets star and their child

Despite bearing his first child, it appears P.J. Washington's relationship with Renner didn't last for long. While they did have a dramatic split-up, Washington moved on and soon entered a relationship with Alisha Chanel.

In August 2022, Washington got engaged to Chanel who was carrying their child at the time. The duo hasn't announced a wedding yet, but that is set to be an event that garners a lot of social media attention.

The upcoming months are crucial for the future of P.J. Washington in the NBA. The versatile big man might just be bringing in the paycheck that secures the future of both his children and their baby mamas.

Washington was rumored to have been paying around $200,000 in child support to Brittany Renner. While that has been denied, it still remains a factor that might come into play while negotiating his next paycheck.

USA's top sports cardiologists discuss Bronny James' cardiac arrest and recovery time here (Exclusive)