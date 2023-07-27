Basketball
  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • WNBA
  • Who is Riquna Williams? Find out more about Las Vegas Aces guard charged with 5 counts

Who is Riquna Williams? Find out more about Las Vegas Aces guard charged with 5 counts

By Sean Cavanaugh
Modified Jul 27, 2023 14:00 GMT
Los Angeles Sparks v Las Vegas Aces
Las Vegas Aces veteran Riquna Williams was banned from the team following a domestic violence arrest.

Las Vegas Aces player Riquna Williams was arrested Tuesday and charged with five counts of felony domestic violence involving her spouse. Williams is a veteran member of the Aces.

She was on the team that won the WNBA championship last season. With the latest development, the 33-year-old has been barred from all team activities.

Williams was suspended for 10 games by the WNBA in 2019 for domestic violence. She was a member of the Los Angeles Sparks at the time. The suspension was a result of Williams' arrest following a domestic violence incident with her ex-girlfriend. She was charged with felony domestic violence.

Riquna Williams has been arrested
Riquna Williams has been arrested

Riquna Williams' WNBA stats

Williams has yet to appear in a game for the Aces during the 2023 season. She has been dealing with a lower back injury.

She averaged 6.7 points per game in 21 games during the 2022 season. She also added 1.2 assists per game in her role as a backup guard.

USA's top sports cardiologists discuss Bronny James' cardiac arrest and recovery time here (Exclusive)

Quick Links

Edited by Tejas Rathi
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...