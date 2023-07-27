Who is Riquna Williams? Find out more about Las Vegas Aces guard charged with 5 counts

Las Vegas Aces player Riquna Williams was arrested Tuesday and charged with five counts of felony domestic violence involving her spouse. Williams is a veteran member of the Aces.

She was on the team that won the WNBA championship last season. With the latest development, the 33-year-old has been barred from all team activities.

Williams was suspended for 10 games by the WNBA in 2019 for domestic violence. She was a member of the Los Angeles Sparks at the time. The suspension was a result of Williams' arrest following a domestic violence incident with her ex-girlfriend. She was charged with felony domestic violence.

Riquna Williams' WNBA stats

Williams has yet to appear in a game for the Aces during the 2023 season. She has been dealing with a lower back injury.

She averaged 6.7 points per game in 21 games during the 2022 season. She also added 1.2 assists per game in her role as a backup guard.

