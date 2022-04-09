“Who’s better at getting in Jimmy Butler’s face, ready to fight, than Erik Spoelstra?” - Kendrick Perkins believes the Miami Heat are being slept on as potential title contenders

The Miami Heat have had an amazing season, to say the least. But for a squad that has been the best in a tough Eastern Conference, the Heat (52-28) have seemingly not been given enough credit. On ESPN's “First Take” on Friday, Kendrick Perkins said Miami is being slept on as title contenders.

The Miami Heat are being slept on as title contenders

When asked if he believed people are sleeping on the Miami Heat, Kendrick Perkins answered:

“We are. And I actually had the Miami Heat as my dark horse to win it all. When you look at the Miami Heat and you look at their starting five, they actually have one of the best defensive starting fives in the game today.

"And they check all the boxes: They could shoot, they have scoring off the bench, they have guys that can actually take over the game, but they do it collectively.”

Perkins gave credit to the coaching:

“They have one of the best coaches in the game today. We talk about in-game adjustments. Who’s better at in-game adjustments than Erik Spoelstra? Who’s better at holding guys accountable than Erik Spoelstra? Who’s better at getting in Jimmy Butler’s face ready to fight than Erik Spoelstra?”

Miami has clinched the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference. But the Milwaukee Bucks, Boston Celtics, Philadelphia 76ers and Brooklyn Nets are getting the majority of the headlines.

Perkins believes Miami is not being noticed because the squad doesn't have MVP candidates or stars who have been carrying their teams. Miami has a full squad of defenders that are just as capable on offense.

Jimmy Butler, Miami's leader, is averaging 21.4 points, 5.9 rebounds and 5.6 assists per game. Butler and Spoelstra got into a sideline altercation a few weeks ago that caught more attention than Miami holding first place for as long as it has.

Another large contributor is Kyle Lowry, averaging 13.4 ppg, 4.5 rpg and 7.6 apg. Lowry has always understood his role and plays it well. Add in his play creation and clutch basketball mentality, and he is a grand supplement to Butler and company.

Bam Adebayo, under consideration for the Defensive Player of the Year award, has been amazing. In 55 games, he is averaging 19.0 ppg, 10.1 rpg and 3.4 apg. Add these stats alongside Butler's and Lowry's and keep in mind all three of their defensive capabilities. This squad is dangerous with these three alone.

Now, add Tyler Herro to the mix. Herro is averaging 20.8 ppg, 5.0 rpg and 2.9 apg. The third-year player has also been shooting a career-best 39.8% from 3-point range. Herro adds a large number of opportunities, especially with Lowry and Butler running point.

The Heat still have players like Duncan Robinson, Victor Oladipo, Udonis Haslem, P.J. Tucker, Markieff Morris and more.

The team's all-around defense and play-creation abilities through and through are admirable. Perkins might be onto something by picking Miami for his dark horse.

It seems about time Miami starts getting the recognition it deserves. This has been one of the toughest Eastern Conference races in over two decades, and Miami has been atop the board for the majority of the season. Hopefully, the rest of the league has been keeping their eyes open as Miami is showing no signs of slowing down any time soon.

Their next matchup is Friday night at home against the Atlanta Hawks.

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein