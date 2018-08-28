Who Said What: NBA Players React to Manu Ginobili's Retirement on Twitter

Manu Ginobili and Stephen Curry embrace after Game 4 of the 2017 Western Conference Finals

Early on Monday, 4-time NBA Champion and San Antonio Spurs legend Manu Ginobili announced his retirement from basketball through a social media across his various profiles.

Over the course of his illustrious 16-year career, Ginobili was named to 2 All-Star teams [2005, 11], 2 All-NBA Third Teams [2008, 11] and the All-NBA Rookie Second Team in 2003. He was also named NBA's Sixth Man of the Year in 2008 but his true value cannot be gauged by listing these achievements.

In a franchise like the San Antonio Spurs, where sacrifice and team play was emphasized, it was great Hall of Fame worthy players like Ginobili and Tim Duncan that allowed the franchise to not only grow but also succeed to become one of the great dynasties of their time. While Duncan did it by sacrificing his prime and sharing the ball to make the team more effective, Ginobili did so by taking to the bench on the request of coach Gregg Popovich back in 2007 to strengthen the team's second unit.

Although 16 years is a long time in the NBA, Ginobili spent his early basketball career in Europe, where he had already become a bonafide star before he joined the Spurs in 2002. After playing a couple of seasons in Argentinian pro leagues, Ginobili moved to Europe in 1998 and over the next four years amassed several individual and team honors - Euroleague Champion and Finals MVP [2001], Euroleague Finals Top-Scorer [2001, 02], All-Euroleague First Team [2002],2-time Italian League MVP [2001, 02] and Italian Cup MVP [2002].

Given that it's a Basketball Hall of Fame, there's no doubt about the fact that Manu would be giving his speech at Springfield four years from now. That's something which multiple players - superstars and role players of the current era and past - echoed as they took to social media to congratulate, give thanks to the Argentian southpaw.

@manuginobili Congratulations on one helluva career brother! It was a pleasure to match up against you over the years. Regular season, Finals, National Team, didn’t matter was always a treat! The game of basketball has you to thank for the most swag move in.. — LeBron James (@KingJames) August 28, 2018

basketball right now which is the “Euro Step”!!!! God bless you, thanks for the playing the game the right way and for the competition!!! 🇦🇷 🙏🏾💯 — LeBron James (@KingJames) August 28, 2018

Thank you for being a fierce competitor on the court @manuginobili, impacted the game for generations to come! 🙏🏾 #Ginoooooooooobili — Chris Paul (@CP3) August 28, 2018

One of the best to ever do it. Thank you @manuginobili for pushing the game forward and for showing players all around the world what i true champion looks like. #HOF — DWade (@DwyaneWade) August 27, 2018

What a player @manuginobili! A pleasure to compete against you and enjoy your greatness. Congrats! — Steve Nash (@SteveNash) August 27, 2018

.@manuginobili You are true champion my friend and one of the best I have ever matched up with. Enjoy life after the game hermano. You deserve that and more. pic.twitter.com/g5qtYlsNMA — Kobe Bryant (@kobebryant) August 28, 2018

@manuginobili , you were the main person I looked at when deciding I was gonna be a 6th man for good. Your style, talent, competitiveness, and will to win will be truly missed. Nothing but respect! #best6thman pic.twitter.com/gHsjX9yPvY — Jamal Crawford (@JCrossover) August 27, 2018

THANK YOU for absolutely everything you have done for basketball. A role model for all of us that love this wonderful sport. Fortunate to have shared locker room with you the last 2 years.#GraciasManu pic.twitter.com/HBJDvjIw2j — Pau Gasol (@paugasol) August 27, 2018

One of the reasons I wear number 20! Congrats @manuginobili on a great career! pic.twitter.com/rA2wewYbKV — Gordon Hayward (@gordonhayward) August 28, 2018

Congrats on an amazing career @manuginobili. You embody how basketball is meant to be played. With Passion, joy, and obviously a Champion through and through. Inspiration many sir. pic.twitter.com/Z86WgYFVMk — Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) August 27, 2018

Congrats @manuginobili on an amazing career. Great player. Fierce competitor. Winner. Next stop: HOF — Dirk Nowitzki (@swish41) August 27, 2018

THANK YOU For Teaching Me What It’s Like To Be A Real PRO On And Off The Court @manuginobili The Game Will Miss You & Forever Remember You!! pic.twitter.com/ahWJxait4r — Dejounte Murray (@DejounteMurray) August 27, 2018