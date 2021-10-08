Who is Shannon Brown? Looking at his NBA career, net worth and more

Throughout his career playing in the NBA, there was always some buzz whenever Shannon Brown stepped onto the basketball court. Brown was known for bringing energy off the bench throughout his career.

He stood out with his passion and fearless mentality. Any time Shannon Brown checked into a game, you made sure you kept a close watch of what was going on. That's because you didn't want to miss something that would end up on Sportscenter later that night.

Shannon Brown and other former NBA players have ended up in the news recently because of legal issues. It's always disappointing to hear players getting into trouble after their NBA careers are over. But that doesn't mean we can't look back and appreciate them for what they did on the basketball court.

Before making it to the NBA, Shannon Brown built some serious hype in the high-school ranks. He was known for his freakish athleticsm and high-flying dunks. During his senior year of high school, Shannon Brown was named Illinois Mr.Basketball, and was also named to the McDonald's All-American team.

Shannon Brown during his time with the Phoenix Suns

Brown was viewed as a bit of a journeyman in the NBA. He spent a lot of time playing as a rotation player towards the end of his career. Even though he didn't put up any eye-catching stats throughout his nine-year career in the NBA, Brown did turn some heads with his exploits.

One of the greatest reactions from the bench was when Shannon Brown had an impressive block during a game for the LA Lakers. Even Lakers legend Kobe Bryant was in awe.

SportsCenter @SportsCenter 12 years ago today, Shannon Brown's block left the Lakers' bench in awe 😲Still unbelievable. 12 years ago today, Shannon Brown's block left the Lakers' bench in awe 😲Still unbelievable. https://t.co/xc3vKCres2

Shannon Brown's net worth as of October 2

Shannon Brown participating in the BIG3 League

Shannon Brown ended up playing in the NBA for a total of nine seasons. He was originally drafted 25th overall in the 2006 NBA Draft by the Cleveland Cavaliers. During his first two years in the NBA, Brown struggled, averaging only 4.3 points per game in ten minutes of play.

He would go on to sign with the Charlotte Bobcats for the 2008-09 season before eventually getting traded to the LA Lakers. The Lakers would go on to win the Championship that year, and Brown looked to have found a home with the team.

Also Read

Shannon Brown would go on to play two more seasons with the LA Lakers before eventually moving to the Phoenix Suns for a couple of seasons. After that, he spent the rest of his career going from team to team, including the San Antonio Spurs, New York Knicks and Miami Heat.

It's said that his net worth in 2021 is around $8 million. Recently, Shannon Brown participated in Ice Cube's BIG3 league as a co-captain of the 'Aliens' team.

Edited by Bhargav