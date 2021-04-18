Who is the shortest player in the NBA right now?

For obvious reasons, the average height of basketballers in the NBA is around 6 and a half feet. Some of the most dominant NBA stars over the years have been over seven feet tall, although quite a few players from the other end of the height spectrum have made it into the league as well. While some obvious examples are Nate Robinson, Calvin Murphy and “the mighty mouse” Damon Stoudamire, the shortest man to ever play in the NBA was a Charlotte Hornets fan-favorite from the 1990s.

Muggsy Bogues was a 5' 3” point-guard who played for a total of 4 NBA teams. Bogues was a proper two-way point-guard known for his playmaking skills and had his best seasons for the Charlotte Hornets. He averaged a double-double in the 1993-94 NBA season, averaging 10.8 points and 10.1 assists. Bogues was also known for ball-stealing and had multiple seasons averaging more than 2 steals per game.

Who is the shortest player in the NBA currently?

2-time NBA All-Star Isaiah Thomas is currently the shortest player in the NBA, standing at 5' 10”. Initially selected by the Sacramento Kings with the final pick of the 2011 NBA draft, IT had his best years playing for the Boston Celtics from 2015 to 2017. He became the shortest player in the NBA when the 5' 9” Chris Clemons was waived by the Houston Rockets in January 2021.

Isaiah Thomas last played in the NBA for the New Orleans Pelicans when he signed a ten-day contract on 3rd April, 2021. He came off the bench in 3 matches, averaging 7.7 points over 16 minutes per game. Denver Nuggets’ point-guard Facundo Campazzo is the second shortest player in the NBA currently, standing at 5' 10”.

The 29-year old fan-favorite is also a member of the senior Argentina national team and has been an important bench player for the Nuggets. He has averaged 5.5 points, 2.9 assists and a steal per game, and has played an average of 19 minutes. He is the joint second shortest-player in the NBA along with the likes of Jared Harper, Tremont Waters and Marcus Howard.

Now he's grabbing offensive rebounds. This is Facundo Campazzo's world and we're all just living in it pic.twitter.com/lUefOHGMbY — Sky Sports NBA (@SkySportsNBA) April 11, 2021

Harper is currently on a two-way contract with the New York Knicks and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League. Tremont Waters was the 51st pick of the 2019 NBA draft of the Boston Celtics, and has featured in 16 games this season. Finally, in addition to Campazzo, the Denver Nuggets boast of Markus Howard, who also stands tall at 5 feet and 10 inches.