The LA Lakers are one of the favorites for the 2020 NBA Championship. With superstar LeBron James leading the way, they are looking to clinch their first title since Kobe Bryant and Pau Gasol went all the way in 2010.

So who are the starting 5 for the LA Lakers right now? Let us find out.

LA Lakers Point Guard: LeBron James

LeBron James is still dunking at age 35

Starting at the point guard position for the LA Lakers is one of the greatest NBA players of all time, LeBron James. LeBron James, at age 35, is currently in his 17th season and is still going strong as one of the best players in the NBA. In the regular season this year, he averaged 25.3 points, 7.8 rebounds, and a career-high 10.2 assists a game.

He has dazzled all with his insane scoring and passing ability. LeBron James' passes this season have been an image of the 1980s' Showtime Lakers, and he hopes to bring back the glory days of the LA Lakers as the key playmaker for the team this year.

LA Lakers Shooting Guard: Kentavious Caldwell-Pope

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope in action for the LA Lakers

The starting shooting guard for the LA Lakers this season is Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, and he has been the third scoring option for the Lakers this season. The 27-year-old has been averaging 9.3 points and plays his role in supporting the star players. Caldwell-Pope plays a critical role in leading the offense alongside Anthony Davis during the time that LeBron James sits on the bench.

LA Lakers Small Forward: Danny Green

Sharpshooter Danny Green in action for the LA Lakers

As the starting small forward, Danny Green has been a crucial presence on the perimeter for the LA Lakers this season. He has been averaging 8 points and 1.3 steals a game this season for the Lakers. Danny Green brings great experience to the Lakers side with his two championships at San Antonio and Toronto.

His presence on the outside helps open up the lane for LeBron James and Anthony Davis to drive to the basket and score. He has also been crucial to the Lakers offense with his three-point shooting all year.

LA Lakers Power Forward: Anthony Davis

Anthony Davis has made the LA Lakers a formidable team in the interior

The starting power forward for the LA Lakers is big man Anthony Davis. Davis is arguably the best shot-blocker in the NBA right now and in his first season in LA, he has been dominant on both ends of the floor. Averaging 26.1 points, 9.3 rebounds, and 2.3 blocks a game, he has been the key to the LA Lakers' success this season.

His presence on the interior has prevented opposing teams from scoring freely. His ability to stretch the floor with his three-point shooting has made him lethal on the offensive end. It has been a great pleasure for Laker fans to watch him and LeBron James in action together.

Davis was also the runner-up for Defensive Player of the Year behind Giannis Antetokounmpo this season because of his success in guarding opponents in the paint and blocking their shots.

LA Lakers Center: JaVale McGee

JaVale McGee in action for the LA Lakers

Starting at the center position for the LA Lakers is JaVale McGee. McGee is a battle-tested veteran who has Championship experience with the Golden State Warriors before he joined the LA Lakers. This season, he has 6.6 points and 5.7 rebounds a game.

He has provided great production for the LA Lakers on the defensive end of the floor with his wide reach. His presence in the interior alongside Anthony Davis and Dwight Howard has made the Lakers one of the best defensive teams in the NBA this year.

