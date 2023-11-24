Who is Sue Bird’s fiancée? Taking a closer look at WNBA legend’s personal life

Sue Bird is one of the most iconic WNBA players of all time. In her 20-year career, she became known for her stellar guard play, exceptional court vision, and clutch performances.

Bird collected numerous accolades during her WNBA playing career, and secured four championships with the Seattle Storm in 2004, 2010, 2018, and 2020. Her Olympic success is equally historic as she earned five gold medals in 2004, 2008, 2012, 2016, and 2020.

In college, she secured two NCAA championships with the University of Connecticut in 2000 and 2002. In 2017, Sue Bird became the WNBA's all-time assists leader, a testament to her longevity and playmaking abilities.

Sue Bird's impact extends beyond her on-court prowess; she has also been a vocal advocate for gender equality in sports, alongside her fiancée Megan Rapinoe.

Rapinoe, a former soccer sensation, led the US to multiple Olympic gold medals and a FIFA World Cup victory in 2019. Together with Bird, she champions LGBTQ+ rights. She was a key leader in the fight to secure a $24 million equal pay settlement for the US women's national soccer team in 2022.

The two athletes first crossed paths at the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, where both were competing for gold in their respective sports. While their initial interactions were casual, it wasn't until the 2017 ESPY Awards that their relationship blossomed into something more public. Rapinoe accompanied Bird to the awards ceremony, marking their first public appearance as a couple.

As their romantic relationship unfolded, their individual sporting careers continued to reach new heights. In 2018, Bird secured her third championship with the Storm, while in 2019, Rapinoe ascended to a new level of fame by playing a crucial role in the US Women's National Team's victorious FIFA World Cup campaign. She won the Golden Boot and the Golden Ball accolades in the process.

They became engaged on Oct. 30, 2020, but they have chosen not to rush into marriage.

Megan Rapino calls Sue Bird’s career the greatest of all time

Megan Rapinoe paid tribute to her partner Sue Bird during the latter's No. 10 jersey retirement ceremony in June.

Rapinoe lauded Bird's career as "arguably the best" of anyone in sports, saying:

“You’re everything on the court that everybody could ever wish to be, all of the dreams that little kids have, you’ve done it all. Congratulations on like, arguably the best career that anyone has ever had in the history of any sport ever."

Sue Bird averaged 11.7 points, 5.6 assists, 2.5 rebounds, and shot 39.2% from three over the course of her 580-game WNBA career.