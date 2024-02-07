Who is on Team Shannon for the 2024 NBA Celebrity All-Star Game?

The NBA Celebrity All-Star Game will kick off the weekend festivities. The game will take place in Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis as part of NBA All-Star weekend. The game will take place on Feb. 16. The game tips off at 7 p.m. EST and airs exclusively on ESPN and streams on the ESPN app.

The two coaches for this year’s NBA Celebrity All-Star Game are TV hosts Stephen A. Smith and Shannon Sharpe. The “First Take” hosts will go to battle with their star-studded lineups.

Sharpe will be joined on the bench with some big name assistants. Fresh off his coaching duties in the NFL Pro Bowl, Indianapolis Colts legend Peyton Manning will be an assistant for Sharpe. Rapper 50 Cent will round out Sharpe’s staff.

Smith will also have some famous help beside him. He will be joined on the bench by WNBA star A’ja Wilson and legendary rapper Lil’ Wayne.

So who will be on the floor? Let’s take a look at the rosters for the 2024 NBA Celebrity All-Star Game.

Team Shannon roster for the 2024 NBA Celebrity All-Star Game

Team Shannon will be well represented for the NBA Celebrity All-Star Game. Leading the way is Dallas Cowboys star and super freak athlete Micah Parsons. Quincy Isaiah will be a contender for the game’s MVP. He played Magic Johnson in the hit show “Winning Time” and has plenty of basketball experience.

Team Shannon also features IndyCar driver Conor Daly. Each team also gets one WNBA player. Team Shannon will have two-time WNBA champion and five-time Seattle Storm All-Star Jewell Loyd running the show.

The game will also feature some Gen Z celebs like streamer Kai Cenat. YouTuber and comedian Lilly Singh also made the roster. Team Shannon will also feature some international flair with Chinese actor Dylan Wang.

50 Cent will not be the only musician with Team Shannon. Recording artists SiR, Walker Hayes and Anuel AA are on the team.

Team Stephen A. Smith for the 2024 NBA Celebrity All-Star Game

Team Stephen A. Smith also has an exciting roster. NFL rising star quarterback CJ Stroud will be a highlight of the team. Smith’s WNBA player is none other than WNBA Champion and Phoenix Mercury guard Natasha Cloud. Streetball player Jack Ryan is also on the list.

Smith also has the X-factor of former NBA player Metta World Peace. Olympic high jump champion Gianmarco Tamberi will also bring some high flying athleticism to the roster.

There are plenty of musicians on this side as well. Recording artists Jennifer Hudson, AJ McLean and Adam Blackstone are on the roster.

Smith also has a digital celeb with Tristan Jass. Celebrity chef Kwame Onwuachi rounds out the roster.

