Who was Team USA’s best player at FIBA World Cup 2023? Entire roster ranked

On Sunday morning, Team USA's run at the FIBA World Cup came to an end. They officially finish in fourth place following a 127-118 loss to Canada in the bronze medal matchup.

With their tournament play now over, player's statistics are set. In terms of efficiency rating, Brooklyn Nets forward Mikal Bridges was the best player for Team USA in the World Cup.

Mikal Bridges had a solid World Cup run, averaging close to 14 points a game. His biggest moment came against Canada, when he knocked down a clutch three in the final seconds to send the game into overtime.

Ranking Team USA FIBA World Cup stat lines

While Mikal Bridges might have been chosen as the top player for the United States, here are every player's stats from the FIBA World Cup.

Anthony Edwards: 18.9 points, 4.6 rebounds, 2.8 assists Mikal Bridges: 13.6 points, 3.8 rebounds, 1.8 assists Austin Reaves: 13.8 points, 2.8 rebounds, 2.4 assists Tyrese Haliburton: 8.6 points, 3.0 rebounds, 5.6 assists Jalen Brunson: 11.0 points, 2.5 rebounds, 4.0 assists Paolo Banchero: 9.3 points, 3.4 rebounds, 1.6 assists Bobby Portis: 7.9 points, 4.4 rebounds, 0.4 assists Josh Hart: 5.1 rebounds, 5.3 rebounds, 1.9 assists Jaren Jackson Jr.: 8.1 points, 2.9 rebounds, 0.9 assists Cameron Johnson: 3.0 points, 0.9 rebounds, 1.1 assists Walker Kessler: 4.0 points, 2.3 rebounds, 0.0 assists Brandon Ingram: 5.7 points, 3.0 rebounds, 2.7 assists

Was Mikal Bridges the best player for Team USA in the FIBA World Cup?

While the stats might say one thing, it's clear who the top player for the U.S. was. Before the FIBA World Cup even began, Anthony Edwards cemented himself as the alpha of the group.

On multiple occasions, the Minnesota Timberwolves star did everything he could to keep the United States in the mix. His top performance came against Lithuania, when he erupted for 35 points in a shocking upset.

Edwards broke double-digits in every game except one, and broke 20 points on four separate occasions. It's very clear that he was the top player for his team in this tournament.

Another reason why Edwards was the clear best player for the United States is he received FIBA World Cup All-Star honors. Other members of the All-Star five includes Luka Doncic and OKC Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

It doesn't mean much given their fourth-place finish, but Edwards separated himself from the pack on a roster full of rising stars.