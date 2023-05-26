Who are the three greatest all-time Washington Wizards?

The Washington Wizards are among the most underrated teams in the league's history. They are one of nine franchises to play over 5,000 career games. The team made four NBA Finals appearances in the 1970s, winning their first and only championship in 1978. The team has won four conference titles and eight division titles.

The success of this franchise's history, which goes back to when they were the Washington Bullets, should be attributed to its great players. Great players have come in every era. Wes Unseld, Elvin Hayes, Earl Monroe, Gilbert Arenas, and John Wall are some of the great names. But who are the three greatest? Let's dive into it.

PF Elvin Hayes

From 1972 to 1981, Hayes played for the team known as the Washington Bullets. He made eight All-Star appearances in nine seasons. He was arguably the most important player on the 1978 NBA Championship team. According to Basketball Reference, Hayes is the franchise's all-time leader in field goals, points, free throws, blocks, and offensive rebounds.

His No. 11 jersey was retired by the Wizards, and he was a Basketball Hall of Fame inductee in 1990. Finding a better player in the organization's history may be tough than Elvin Hayes.

PG John Wall

John Wall was one of the great point guards in the history of Washington. Wall spent a decade in Washington (2010-2020). He earned five consecutive All-Star appearances from 2014 to 2018. He helped turn Washington back into contenders as they made four playoff appearances between 2013 and 2018.

According to Basketball Reference, Wall is the franchise's all-time leader in assists (5,282) and steals (976). The 2010 first-overall pick was well worth the selection all those years ago.

C Wes Unseld

Unseld spent all 13 of his career seasons with the then-Bullets (1968-1981). Like Elvin Hayes, he was an integral part of the 1978 team that went on to win the team's first and only championship. He was the league's MVP in 1969 and is a five-time All-Star. He was the NBA Finals MVP in 1978 as well.

The former Louisville Cardinal is the team's all-time leader in games played, minutes played, and total rebounds. He was so beloved in Washington that he later became an assistant coach (1987-1988), followed by a head coach for the team (1988-1994). Without Unseld, Washington has zero rings. He was that impactful of a player for many years.

