  Who is Tom Dundon? All you need to know about owner of the Portland Trail Blazers who just bought the team for $4 billion

Who is Tom Dundon? All you need to know about owner of the Portland Trail Blazers who just bought the team for $4 billion

By Simoun Victor Redoblado
Modified Aug 14, 2025 01:57 GMT
NHL: Stadium Series-Practice - Source: Imagn
NHL: Stadium Series-Practice - Source: Imagn

On Tuesday, news broke of billionaire Tom Dundon leading a group to purchase the Portland Trail Blazers reportedly for around $4 billion. The sale of this Western Conference franchise marks the latest acquisition of an NBA team after both the Boston Celtics and the LA Lakers were sold over the past few months.

With the estate of Paul Allen, the former owner of the Blazers, reaching a tentative agreement to sell the team, all eyes are now on the face of the purchasing group. A closer look at Dundon's resume shows that this businessman is certainly no stranger to sports ventures.

Who is Tom Dundon, new owner of the Portland Trail Blazers?

Making an impact in the sport of hockey

Back in January 2018, Dundon became majority owner of the NHL team Carolina Hurricanes. According to Forbes, Dundon paid $420 million to acquire 61% of the franchise's shares. Since Dundon took over, the Hurricanes have made the Stanley Cup playoffs for seven straight seasons, reaching the conference finals thrice.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

A big break in the late 90s

Dundon, who obtained his economics degree from Southern Methodist, achieved a personal milestone back in 1997. This was when he and his partners established a car financing corporation that would come to be known as Santander Consumer USA. To this day, Santander continues to thrive in the auto finance industry.

Wide array of business ventures

NHL: FEB 19 Rangers at Hurricanes - Source: Getty
NHL: FEB 19 Rangers at Hurricanes - Source: Getty

Throughout his business career, Dundon has tried his hand in various fields. The 53-year-old has made investments in real estate, hospitality, and tech. In 2015, he founded Dundon Capital Partners, a Dallas-based private investment firm.

Philanthropy in Texas and beyond

Over the years, Dundon (who was raised in Texas) has lent a helping hand to charities in the Dallas area. One of his philanthropic initiatives is the establishment of the Dundon Family Charitable Fund, which supports academic and athletic initiatives in a number of universities.

Supporting the growth of a trending sport

Aside from hockey and basketball, Dundon has dipped his toes into the world of pickleball. The billionaire happens to be a majority owner of Major League Pickleball, as well as the PPA Tour. Clearly, Dundon has a penchant for investing his vast financial resouces in popular sports.

About the author
Simoun Victor Redoblado

Simoun Victor Redoblado

Simoun Victor Redoblado is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over 12 years of experience writing for publications such as Collider, ALL-STAR Magazine, and Sir Charles in Charge.

Simoun has a bachelor's degree in Secondary Education, Major in English and Minor in journalism. Thanks to the journalism courses that he took, Simoun understood the fundamentals of journalistic storytelling in the context of sports writing.

Passionate for the UP Fighting Maroons, Simoun is a fan of the NBA, PBA, UAAP, and FIBA.
His childhood team was the Chicago Bulls and Simoun was a longtime supporter of the Houston Rockets because his friends would say he looked like Yao Ming.

Simoun loves the systematic, tactical movement of the ball and the players, the stories behind each individual competing on the hardcourt and most of all, how basketball is a sport for life and all its struggles and lessons.

A father of two, Simoun spends his free time with his kids.

Know More

Edited by Simoun Victor Redoblado
