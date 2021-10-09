Who is Tony Allen? Looking at his NBA career, net worth, and more

Tony Allen is highly regarded as one of the best defensive players in the NBA. He was a part of the league for 14 years and has played for teams like the Memphis Grizzlies, Boston Celtics and the New Orleans Pelicans. His brilliance on the court was powered by his relentless attitude.

Tony Allen was nicknamed 'Grindfather' for his hustle plays and lockdown defense. He was one of the leading faces of the Grizzlies and helped the team get to the Conference Finals in 2013. In this article, we mention all the things you need to know about Tony Allen's NBA career.

Tony Allen's arrival into the NBA

Tony Allen made a good name for himself in college, where he represented Oklahoma State University. He was named the Big 12 Player of the Year in 2004. That same year, Allen decided to take his talents to the NBA. He was drafted 25th overall by the Boston Celtics. To start his NBA career, Tony Allen scored 20 points against the Atlanta Hawks. There was no looking back for him from thereon, as he became one of the best defensive players in the league.

Tony Allen's championship season with the Boston Celtics

Tony Allen was a part of the Celtics team that won the championship in 2008. He averaged 6.6 PPG, 2.2 RPG and 1.5 APG for the season. Although he has had many achievements in his career, none of them can surpass the feeling of getting to the NBA championship.

Tony Allen's stint with the Memphis Grizzlies

Tony Allen signed with the Memphis Grizzlies in 2010. In a short time, he became one of the most integral parts of the team. In his first year at Memphis, Tony averaged 8.9PPG, and an impressive 1.8 steals per game. He was an integral part of the team's visit to its first-ever Western Conference semifinal appearance.

The following season was some of the best years for Tony Allen in the NBA. He was named in the All-Defensive first team, twice in two years. In the 2012-13 season, he, along with Mike Conley and Paul Gasol, led the Grizzlies to the Western Conference Finals. Tony Allen ended his stay with the Grizzlies in 2017 with six All-Defense selections. He then moved to the New Orleans Pelicans, but after just a year with them, he announced his retirement in 2018.

What is Tony Allen's net worth?

Tony Allen was part of three teams during his 14-year stint in the NBA. His estimated earnings in that stint are said to be $40,941,056. According to Celebrity Net worth, Tony Allen's net worth is expected to be $10 million.

Tony Allen's involvement in the league's health and benefits plan fraud

Tony Allen was one of the 18 NBA players that were involved in defrauding the NBA's health and welfare benefit plan. All of those involved have been charged federally for defrauding the benefit plan of around $4 million. The other famous NBA players that have been accused are Glen Baby Davis and Darius Miles.

