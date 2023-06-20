Who are the top 5 NBA Draft Prospects? Featuring Victor Wembanyama, Scoot Henderson, and more

The NBA Draft will welcome the next class of basketball professionals on Thursday. The class is headlined by one of the biggest prospects this decade in Victor Wembanyama.

The San Antonio Spurs select first and are expected to draft the French big man. He is expected to transform the Spurs back to their championship glory.

There are other prospects behind Wembanyama who may also alter struggling franchises. Let’s take a look at the top five prospects in this year’s draft class.

No. 5 - Amen Thomspon, Overtime Elite

Amen Thompson is one of the twin brothers who are expected to go early on Thursday night. Amen is an insane athlete at 6-foot-6 and 214 pounds. He is insanely quick with and without the ball.

He can create highlight plays. He is a great shot creator who can get his own bucket and also passes well to set up others. He has a tight handle and can be the main ball handler.

No. 4 - Ausar Thompson, Overtime Elite

The other Thompson twin is evaluated slightly higher than his sibling. Ausar is also an insane athlete with the same frame.

He is lightning quick. He uses his athleticism to create scoring opportunities on the fast break. He can also be a lockdown defender with his agility and skills.

No. 3 - Brandon Miller, Alabama

Miller struggled in the NCAA Tournament but was a first-team All-American during the season at Alabama. He is a 6-9 wing with guard-like abilities. He averaged 18.8 points per game during his freshman season.

Miller is a scorer who can attack a defense from anywhere on the floor. He can shoot from deep and has the ability to get to the cup.

No. 2 - Scoot Henderson, G League Ignite

Henderson is another one-of-a-kind athletic prospect. He has the high-flying ability to create highlights and blow by opponents. Henderson shows consistent tenacity and incredible competitive nature.

Henderson tries on both ends of the floor. The 6-2 guard may be small in defensive matchups but he has the spirit to compete in mismatches. He also has the basketball IQ and skills to lead an offense.

No. 1 - Victor Wembanyama, France

The French big man is expected to shake up the league. No one has ever had his combination of size and skill.

He can shoot from 3-point range and also tower over anyone in the post. He has guard-like handles to attack off the dribble or bring the ball up the floor.

There will be some concerns with injuries due to his body frame. He did struggle a bit operating out of double teams and will need to improve as a passer in the league.

