Who are the Top 5 SFs in the 2023 NBA Free Agency? Taking a closer look

We're just a month into the NBA offseason, and it's already been a whirlwind of exciting moves. Marcus Smart has found a new home with the Memphis Grizzlies, Chris Paul is now a Golden State Warrior, and the San Antonio Spurs welcome Victor Wembanyama into their team.

These jaw-dropping scenarios are just the beginning, as teams now shift their focus to acquiring free agents after the conclusion of the 2023 NBA Draft.

This summer's free agency pool features a plethora of All-Star caliber players. Big names like James Harden and Kyrie Irving are now available, generating anticipation and making headlines. As fans eagerly follow the breaking news, it's natural to wonder who else is up for grabs in free agency this year. Let's dive into the market and explore the top five small forwards currently available.

#5 - Jae Crowder

Milwaukee Bucks v Phoenix Suns

Jae Crowder has had a couple of rough seasons which has slightly affected his NBA career. Back in the 2021-22 season, Crowder began to have issues with the Phoenix Suns. This led to their falling out last season when the forward refused to play unless he was traded to a different team. Ultimately, Jae was granted his wish and suited up for the Milwaukee Bucks late in the 2022-23 season.

Crowder failed to make the most out of his opportunity in Milwaukee, playing only 18 games in the regular season. Now an unrestricted free agent, Jae might finally have the chance to revive his career with another team.

#4 - Dillon Brooks

Memphis Grizzlies v Los Angeles Lakers - Game Six

Dillon Brooks is one of the most hated players in the NBA today. He made a lot of enemies last season, which is possibly a huge reason why the Memphis Grizzlies have no interest in re-signing the brash small forward.

Fortunately for Dillon Brooks, it appears at least one team has faith in him. Earlier this month, the Houston Rockets expressed interest in signing Brooks, potentially offering him at least $17 million. Nothing is official yet, which means Dillon is still a free agent and available for other teams to acquire.

#3 - Kelly Oubre Jr.

Phoenix Suns v Charlotte Hornets

Kelly Oubre Jr. is definitely one of the small forwards to keep an eye on in free agency this offseason. During his time with the Charlotte Hornets, Oubre Jr. arguably played the best basketball of his career. For the first time in his NBA career, Kelly averaged at least 20 points with exactly 20.2 points per game. His previous personal best was 18.7 points during the 2019-20 season.

Now that the Hornets have drafted Brandon Miller who also plays the same position as Kelly Oubre Jr., it's likely the former Hornet might find a new home this offseason.

#2 - Kyle Kuzma

Atlanta Hawks v Washington Wizards

Ever since joining the Washington Wizards, Kyle Kuzma had the opportunity to showcase his full potential. Despite playing behind Bradley Beal's shadow, Kuzma put up star-like figures. Last season, Kuz averaged 21.2 points, 7.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists. His numbers are not that far apart from Beal's, who averaged 23.2 points, 5.4 assists and 3.9 rebounds last season.

Having that in mind, Kyle Kuzma is definitely one of the top small forwards in the free agency market today. If the Wizards don't end up re-signing Kyle, other teams should try to acquire the former NBA champion.

#1 - Khris Middleton

Los Angeles Lakers v Milwaukee Bucks

After 10 long seasons with the Milwaukee Bucks, Khris Middleton has finally decided to test out free agency. Middleton is the top small forward available in the market right now. He's a three-time All-Star and a former NBA champion. His numbers last season may no longer be the same as it once was, but that's only because Khris came back from injury.

Pre-injury Khris Middleton was a menace and was Giannis Antetokounmpo's best teammate. One could argue Giannis might not have won a ring if he did not have Middleton by his side.

