Who are Tremont Waters' parents? Looking at tragedy the former Celtics player's family faced during his rookie year

In the 2019 NBA draft, Tremont Waters was picked 51st overall by the Boston Celtics. The former LSU point guard lasted two seasons in Boston and averaged 3.8 points per game (36.1% shooting, including 30.6% from 3-point range).

His knack for basketball stemmed from how he was raised by his parents, Edward and Vanessa Waters. In a New Haven Register article by Pat Tomlinson, Edward Waters talked about relating basketball and teaching his son proper principles in life.

"I always taught him how to be a great young man," Waters said. "What I love about sports, basketball teaches him leadership, how to lead by example, and how to be responsible for other people. I just want him to one day get a degree from college and be able to feed himself, his loved ones, his kids later on in life."

"We love basketball," Waters added, "but it's all about what type of young man he's going to be, what type of husband, what type of father, a leader in his own community."

Tremont Waters attended LSU, where he played college basketball for two seasons. He averaged 15.6 ppg (42.3% shooting, including 34.0% from 3-point range).

The tragedy that took place during Tremont Waters' rookie year in Boston

Besides the great opportunity to play for an NBA franchise such as the Boston Celtics, Tremont Waters' first year in Boston involved a tragedy in the family.

Tremont Waters' father, Edward Waters, tragically died in July 2019. According to the Chief Medical Examiner, the 49-year-old's death was confirmed to have involved the act of suicide.

Further police reports stated they received a call from the Super 8 Hotel regarding an injured person. However, the police did not receive any response from Waters after the call. The police investigated the incident as an "untimely death," per reports.

Tremont addressed his father's death in an Instagram post, calling him a soldier and fighter.

In the same New Haven Register article, Yale men's basketball coach James Jones shared some words in reaction to Edwards' passing.

"He was an extremely dedicated father who put his son and family before himself," Jones said. "It's a sad situation. You look at a lot of people who did what he did in believing in his son, and he really got him to where he is, to great heights. Obviously, Tremont deserves a lot of credit for that. But I don't think Tremont gets to where he is now without his father."

Vanessa Waters, mother of Tremont Waters, is of Puerto Rican heritage and appeared on the "Court-Side Moms" podcast in 2020.

During Tremont Waters' time at LSU, he made First-Team All-SEC, SEC All-Freshman Team, and won SEC Co-Defensive Player of the Year.

While his NBA career has fizzled out, Waters is currently playing in Puerto Rico for the Gigantes de Carolina in Baloncesto Superior Nacional. He won the BSN Rookie of the Year in 2022 and a championship title this year.

