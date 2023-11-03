Who was Walter Davis' wife? Closer look at late NBA legend's personal life

NBA legend and Phoenix Suns great Walter Davis died of natural causes at the age of 69 on Thursday, leaving wife, Cheryl, whom he had two children with.

The couple had been married for over 40 years. Not much is known about Cheryl, as she has chosen to stay out of the spotlight. However, she was a steady supporter of her husband throughout his career.

They met in Charlotte, North Carolina, and began dating when they attended the University of North Carolina. She was a cheerleader for the Tar Heels, while Walter Davis was a standout player in the basketball team.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

When Davis was drafted by the Suns in 1977, they moved to Phoenix. He played in the NBA until 1992, with his final year spent in Denver.

After that, the Davises moved back to Charlotte, where Cheryl Davis continued to be a devoted wife and mother to their children, Walter Jr. and Chelsey, who were born in 1981 and 1984, respectively.

Walter Jr. went on to play professional basketball overseas while Chelsey studied journalism at UNC and was a Charlotte-area sports reporter.

Davis played 15 seasons in the NBA, having stops in Phoenix, Denver and Portland. He was a six-time All-Star who had career averages of 18.9 points, 3.8 assists, three rebounds and 1.2 steals.

Walter Davis (R) played 15 seasons in the NBA.

He was the NBA Rookie of the Year in 1978, where he had his best scoring and rebounding averages of 24.2 points and six rebounds.

Davis’ #6 jersey was retired by the Suns, and he is also part of the team’s Ring of Honor.

“We are heartbroken by the passing of Suns legend Walter Davis, the franchise’s all-time leading scorer and a member of our Ring of Honor,” the Suns said on a social media post following his death.

Walter Davis is the uncle of former New York Knicks player Hubert Davis

Walter Davis (L) and nephew Hubert Davis (R)

Walter Davis was not only the member of his family who made it to the NBA as his nephew Hubert Davis played 12 seasons (1992-2004) in the league, the first four with the New York Knicks.

Hubert Davis finished his NBA career with averages of 8.2 points, 1.7 assists and 1.5 rebounds.

His best scoring season was with the Dallas Mavericks in the 1997-98 season, where he posted 11.1 points in 81 games. It was one of five seasons where he cracked the double-digit scoring mark in his career.

Following his playing career, he began working for ESPN as a college basketball analyst.

Then, in the 2012-13 NCAA season, he joined as an assistant in the coaching staff of the University of North Carolina, where he and his uncle Walter starred during their collegiate careers.

In 2021, he was promoted as head coach of the Tar Heels, who he helped reach the Final Four last year.