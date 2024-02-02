Who will replace Joel Embiid in the 2024 NBA All-Star game? Exploring candidates as reigning MVP set to miss multiple weeks 

Joel Embiid will not be suiting up for the 2024 NBA All-Star game. The reigning league MVP has sustained a meniscus tear in his left knee, forcing him out for multiple weeks that will see him out of the All-Star game. With his All-Star prospects out of the question, the NBA now has to select an All-Star replacement for him.

The coach of the Eastern Conference All-Star will select Embiid's starting replacement. Meanwhile, Adam Silver will have a say in who replaces Embiid in the All-Star game. On that note, here's a look at the possible candidates.

Who will replace Joel Embiid in the 2024 NBA All-Star game?

Embiid will be a significant miss for the 2024 Eastern Conference All-Star team. His scoring will be tough to replace. Embiid's size under the rim will also be sorely missed. While that may not be something Adam Silver and company will consider, the coach might when selecting the starting lineup replacement. Paolo Banchero and Bam Adebayo could be among the direct replacements for Embiid.

Banchero plays the four, but with Giannis Antetokounmpo in the lineup, the East team could move their captain to the five. Meanwhile, Trae Young could get the nod as an All-Star injury replacement for Embiid. Jarrett Allen and Franz Wagner are also viable candidates.

Young's prospects seem the best to be the primary injury replacement for Embiid. He was second in fan voting. Young's averaging 27.0 points and 10.9 assists per game this season. Young has averaged at least 26 points and 10 assists for consecutive seasons and 25 points and nine assists since his sophomore year.

Young has made the All-Star game twice, both as a starter. He's always been one of the fan favorites. He was among the top snubs last season. These factors make a compelling case for the Hawks' star to make the All-Star game this year as an injury replacement for Embiid.

Joel Embiid out of MVP and other regular season honors consideration

Joel Embiid was inching closer to missing out on a back-to-back MVP amid his recent injury absence. He's missed 13 as of now and is out for the weekend, too. The Sixers are reportedly finalizing his treatment options. Surgery or not, Embiid is certain to miss multiple weeks of action, ending his quest for regular season and MVP honors.

Under the new CBA, players have to play at least 65 games to become eligible for regular season awards.

