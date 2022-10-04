Who is Yuta Watanabe? Evaluating his career trajectory so far in the NBA

The Brooklyn Nets bolstered their size and defense with the addition of Japanese star Yuta Watanabe this offseason. After having significant problems against Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown last season, Brooklyn acquired a long and versatile defender with solid potential.

NetsDaily @NetsDaily In his interview with Japanese media during Media Day, Yuta Watanabe said, "I received similar offers from other teams, but Brooklyn was the one where I felt most needed, so I decided." In his interview with Japanese media during Media Day, Yuta Watanabe said, "I received similar offers from other teams, but Brooklyn was the one where I felt most needed, so I decided."

Watanabe has been in the NBA for the past four years largely as a member of the bench unit of the teams he has played for. He was undrafted in 2018 but eventually earned a two-way contract with the Memphis Grizzlies. The small forward spent most of his time shuttling back-and-forth between the Grizzlies and their G-League affiliate, the Memphis Hustle.

Yuta Watanabe hardly saw action for the struggling Memphis during the 2018-19 and 2019-20 seasons. The Grizzlies had a core veteran in Watanabe’s rookie season and largely spent his time on the bench. He played a total of 33 games before moving to the East and signing with the Toronto Raptors.

Raptors head coach Nick Nurse has an affinity for long and rangy wing players in the mold of Pascal Siakam and Kawhi Leonard. Despite his raw offensive game, Watanabe earned his minutes on defense, doing the unenviable task of defending the other team’s best wing players.

Yuta Watanabe played in 88 games for the Toronto Raptors, averaging 4.3 points on 42.5% shooting. A pleasant surprise emerged during his stint with the Raptors as he learned to develop a reliable three-point shot. From hitting just 20.8% of his long-range attempts, he now had a 37.3% clip from rainbow territory.

After two seasons up north, Watanabe was signed by the Brooklyn Nets, who have made it a point to boost their wing defense. After losing Bruce Brown and Jevon Carter, two of Brooklyn’s best perimeter defenders, the team added Royce O’Neale and Watanabe thereafter.

Yuta Watanabe could find it hard to get minutes with the Brooklyn Nets

Yuta Watanabe is a mainstay of the Japanese men's basketball team. [photo: The Japan Times]

The Brooklyn Nets went from a team that lacked wing defenders to a team with a solid rotation of wing stoppers. Besides the aforementioned O’Neale, they now have Ben Simmons, a perennial All-NBA Defense team member. Simmons is elite on the gritty side of the ball.

Before he sat out last season, the Australian was one of the top favorites to win the Defensive Player of the Year Award. Although Simmons’ shooting is erratic, he more than makes up for it with his playmaking and court vision, something which Yuta Watanabe has lacked.

The Brooklyn Nets would likely put only one of Simmons, O’Neale and Watanabe in the lineup. O’Neale is a proven player who’s more than decent from long range, hitting 38.1% of his shots and hardly misses games.

The Japanese had a solid pre-season game against the Philadelphia 76ers, finishing with 10 points and 4 rebounds. However, he will have to consistently play well every time he gets an opportunity. A single pre-season game will likely not put him over the top of Royce O'Neale.

Watanabe’s best chance of earning more minutes will likely come when Ben Simmons or Kevin Durant takes some time off. Other than that, he could be buried on the bench unless his offense suddenly reaches the level of what he has shown on defense.

