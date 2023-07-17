Why is Amen Thompson not playing tonight against Cleveland Cavaliers? Real reason explored

On Monday night, Amen Thompson will be on the sidelines as the Houston Rockets play in the Summer League final. After being selected with the fourth overall pick in the NBA Draft, the athletic forward didn't get much time to showcase his skills.

Most top picks don't play much in Summer League, but Amen Thompson was pulled early for different concerns. That being an injury he sustained in his debut performance.

While defending a shot at the rim, Thompson hit the ground in the midst of a crowd of players. He seemed fine at first, but things changed after a player landed on him awkwardly. The Houston Rockets then decided to get him out of the game.

Amen Thompson exited the game with an apparent ankle injury.

Later on that night, news emerged regarding Thompson's status. He suffered a grade 2 ankle sprain that is expected to keep him out for close to three weeks. Esentially ending his time at Summer League.

An MRI revealed Rockets rookie guard Amen Thompson has a Grade 2 ankle sprain and will be out 2-3 weeks. Thompson will be in a boot for a week and is expected to miss the rest of summer league after suffering the injury against Portland.

Before getting injured, Thompson was showing why he was a top-five pick in teh draft. In the 28 minutes he played, Thompson posted a stat line of 16 points, four rebounds, five assists, and three steals.

Without Thompson in the lineup, the Rockets will take on the Cleveland Cavaliers in the Summer Legue final at 9:00 pm Eastern Time on ESPN.

Amen Thompson's injury doesn't appear to be a major cause for concern

In the moment, Houston Rockets fans were certainly worried about the newest addition to the team's core. That being said, they can now breathe a sigh of relief. Recent videos of the young guard show he seems to healing nicely.

Over the weekend, a video emerged of Amen Thompson interacting with some fans at Summer League. Along with having a smile on his face as he signed autographs and took pictures, he wasn't in any sort of boot or brace.





Amen Thompson here to support the @HoustonRockets and making these kids' day! Also notice, no more boot

Since he is already out of a walking boot, it should be a good sign for Thompson and the Rockets. With still a few weeks until training camp, he has ample time to continue healing. More importantly, he shouldn't halt him from being in the lineup to officially start his rookie campaign.

Moving forward, Thomson has the chance to be part of one of the NBA's top young cores. Alongside Jalen Green and Jabari Smith Jr, the Rockets have an abudance of young talent. They appear ready to take the next step in their rebuild as well after signing veterans like Fred VanVleet and Dillion Brooks.

