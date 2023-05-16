Why does Anthony Davis leave his unibrow? Taking a closer look

Anthony Davis' unibrow has become a part of his identity. When he first entered the league as a generational prospect, his unusual look stood out, something which he sported throughout his career. The LA Lakers superstar eventually donned the nickname "The Brow."

Davis tried to shave it off back in high school after getting bullied by his peers and went through with it. However, once it grew back thicker, he decided to stick to it and embrace it. Here's what Davis said regarding this seven years ago when he appeared on "The Late Late Show with James Corden":

"Nothing. Nothing. Actually, in high school one time, um, like sophomore year. When it first start filling in, you know, everybody like, 'oh Unibrow, one eyebrow, you know, the whole Bernie, Ernie,' everything. I heard everything.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“So I kind of felt some type of way, you know? And so I told my sister, you know, we go to the bathroom, close the door. I’m like, 'yeah, right?' One time she did it, went back to school, everybody like, 'oh my God, Anthony,' you know, but then it grew back thick and I’m like, 'all right, we can’t keep this, you know?'”

Anthony Davis has sported it remarkably well, and it was probably the right decision for future headlines and monickers. AD is one of the best two-way players in the league right now. His size, length, athleticism and skill set make him one of the most unstoppable players. Davis' dominance on the court warranted a solid nickname.

He even trademarked popular phrases like "Fear The Brow" and "Raise The Brow," which became famous before he entered the NBA in 2012. Davis is popularly also known as "The Brow."

Anthony Davis nearly stunned everyone by releasing a fake video of shaving his unibrow

Anthony Davis and his unibrow have become synonymous. Probably no one since his college days has seen him without sporting the unibrow. AD once pranked shaving it off in 2017-18, leaving fellow NBA players and fans stunned that he took such a huge step, considering the importance it holds as one of his most popular nicknames. AD set it up pretty well, saying:

"Trying to make a drastic change in my life. Want you guys to be a part of it. It's something I've been thinking about for a while. I feel like a needed a change."

Anthony Davis @AntDavis23 The people have spoken, time for a little change... The people have spoken, time for a little change... https://t.co/i5GiGdMei9

Anthony Davis pointed to a can of shaving cream and held a razor in his hand, intending to shave his unibrow. He pretended to knock the recorder off, and when he resumed the video, AD's unibrow was gone, leaving everyone stunned.

However, the Lakers superstar pulled an April Fools Day prank and didn't actually get rid of the unibrow.

Also read: Anthony Davis' unibrow has been a part of his iconic appearance, but will he ever get rid of it?

Poll : 0 votes