Why is Bojan Bogdanovic not playing tonight against Indiana Pacers? Looking at Knicks forward's condition for Game 1 (May 6)

The New York Knicks advanced to the second round of the 2024 NBA Eastern Conference playoffs by defeating the Philadelphia 76ers.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, New York Knicks forward Bojan Bogdanovic will have season-ending surgery to treat foot and wrist injuries.

Starting forward Julius Randle is out for the season but the team still managed to take down the Joel Embiid-led group.

In the latest injury report for the Knicks, Jericho Sims is marked as 'questionable' to play due to some back issues.

What happened to Bojan Bogdanovic?

The New York Knicks were able to advance to the second round of the 2024 NBA playoffs but not without a season-ending injury to Bojan Bogdanovic, who suffered a left foot contusion. The injury required surgery. He also suffered ligament damage to his wrist, rendering him out for the rest of the season.

Bogdanovic averaged 6.0 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 1.0 assists in four games against the 76ers. The stats dropped after playing fewer than two minutes in Game 4 after getting tangled up with the Sixers' Nicolas Batum.

During the 2024 NBA season, the Croatian basketball player averaged 10.0 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.6 three-pointers in 26 games since getting traded from the Detroit Pistons to the New York Knicks during mid-season.

Bojan Bogdanovic stats vs Indiana Pacers

The Indiana Pacers have faced Bojan Bogdanovic three times in the regular season—two times when he played for the Pistons and once when he was a Knick. When he played for the Knicks against the Pacers, his team lost the game 125-111 on February 10th.

During that matchup, Bogdanovic was still fresh from a trade and had to come off the bench playing 32 minutes. He scored 11 points on 3-of-10 shooting. He also had three rebounds, one assist and one steal.

How to watch Indiana Pacers vs New York Knicks Game 1

The New York Knicks get to host the Indiana Pacers in Game 1 inside the walls of Madison Square Garden. The tip-off starts at 7:30 p.m. Eastern Time and it will be shown live through TNT. The same feed can be seen through an online live stream provided through an NBA League Pass subscription.