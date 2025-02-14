Why is Bronny James not playing in 2025 NBA All-Star Rising Stars game? LeBron James' son and Lakers rookie's absence explored

LeBron James' son and LA Lakers rookie, Bronny James, won't be participating in the 2025 NBA All-Star Rising Stars game. Despite his tremendous popularity, Bronny has reportedly opted against partaking in this prestigious event for young players despite getting the offer from the NBA.

Why is Bronny James not playing in the 2025 NBA All-Star Rising Stars game?

According to a Jan. 24 report from NBA insider Chris Haynes, Bronny James was offered a chance to play in the 2025 Rising Stars game. However, the Lakers' No. 55 pick opted not to enroll for the event. Haynes reported that LeBron James and Bronny were also offered a chance to create history as the first father-son duo to participate in the Skills Challenge, but they declined that opportunity, too.

"Sources inform me, that LeBron James and Bronny James, were sought out by the league with the opportunity to further make history, by being the first father son duo to participate in the Skills Challenge," Haynes said. "... But I was told that invitation was turned down.

"Bronny James was also invited to be among the G League players to particpate in the Rising Stars game. I'm told as well, that offer was declined."

Former Lakers player Jeremy Lin will coach the G League team. It features most NBA players playing in the G League, like Bronny James. No. 3 pick Reed Sheppard and two-time reigning Slam Dunk contest winner Mac McClung will headline the roster instead.

Bronny hasn't had a massive impact in the NBA, as he's not been a regular with the Lakers. In 17 games, Bronny has played 4.2 minutes on average, tallying 1.4 points, 0.4 rebounds and 0.5 assists on 25.0% shooting, including 23.0% from 3. However,

Bronny has been impressive in the G League for the South Bay Lakers. He has averaged 22.6 ppg, 5.4 rpg and 4.2 apg on 43/39/79 splits in five league games. Bronny played seven games in the "Tip-off Tournament," averaging 13.4 ppg, 3.1 rpg and 3.4 apg, shooting 37.4%, including 21.2% from 3.

While Bronny hasn't answered declining the chance to play in the Rising Stars game, it seems like the Lakers rookie avoided partaking in the tournament out of respect for his peers who have consistently played in the G League and outperformed him.

Bronny has come alive lately in the minors, but he had a slow start to his pros. That may have influenced his decision not to participate.

