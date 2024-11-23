Why is Cade Cunningham not playing tonight against Orlando Magic? Latest injury update for 2021 No. 1 pick (Nov. 23)

The Detroit Pistons face a setback as 2021 No. 1 pick Cade Cunningham suffered a hip injury during their overtime loss to the Charlotte Hornets on Thursday. As a result, Cunningham will not be available for tonight’s game against the Orlando Magic.

Cunningham was diagnosed with a sacroiliac joint sprain in his left hip, which occurred after a hard fall in the final minute of the fourth quarter. He exited the game and did not return.

Injuries have been a recurring issue for Cade Cunningham since being drafted first overall in 2021. While knee problems have sidelined him the most, he also dealt with a hip injury in 2022.

Cunningham ended the game with a team-high 27 points but struggled with his efficiency, shooting 9-of-26, including 4-for-12 from three. He added 10 assists and seven rebounds in the effort.

The Hornets secured the win behind standout performances from Brandon Miller, who scored a career-high 38 points, and LaMelo Ball, who contributed 35.

Cunningham’s absence adds to the challenge for the Pistons as they face the surging Orlando Magic, winners of seven of their last eight games.

JB Bickerstaff describes Cade Cunningham’s ceiling

Cade Cunningham has been a bright spot for the struggling Pistons since he was drafted in 2021. This season, Cunningham is delivering career-best numbers, averaging 23.5 points, 8.9 assists and 7.2 rebounds per game.

First-year Pistons coach JB Bickerstaff has high expectations for the 22-year-old, expressing his belief in Cunningham’s immense potential heading into the season.

“The sky is the limit for where he’s going to be able to go,” Bickerstaff said (per NBA.com). “I think he’s a stud, I don’t think there’s a lot he can’t do on the basketball floor.”

Earlier this month, after Cunningham posted his third straight triple-double in a win over the Atlanta Hawks, Bickerstaff praised him further.

“I don’t say this lightly by any means, but being around him and spending time with him, he’s the guy. He has the ability to be an elite guy on a basketball team because of all of the things he’s capable of doing,” Bickerstaff said.

“He can manipulate the game, he can score, he can rebound, and he makes his teammates better. Cade proven he can defend at a high level and make clutch plays down the stretch. He’s still going to improve but I think he has the potential to be a superstar.”

The Pistons have a 7-10 record, good for eighth in the Eastern Conference.

How to watch Detroit Pistons vs. Orlando Magic

The Cade Cunningham-less Detroit Pistons will take on the Orlando Magic tonight at 7 p.m. ET at the Kia Center in Orlando.

Fans can watch the game on FanDuel Sports Network Florida, FanDuel Sports Network Detroit or via NBA League Pass.

