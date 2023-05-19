Why is Chris Andersen nicknamed 'Birdman'? Finding out more

Chris Andersen was one of the most recognizable faces in the NBA during his career. Full of brightly colored tattoos with a hairstyle that stood out from the crowd, the six-foot-ten big man wasn't easy to ignore.

Chris Andersen spent the early part of his career playing in China but was added to the Denver Nuggets roster during the early 2000s. It was there that he was given the nickname 'Birdman'.

You might think Chris Andersen's rebounding skills and impressive athleticism are the reasons behind the 'Birdman' name. After all, there were times when the athletic big looked like he was soaring through the sky.

Yes, it was his height and seven-foot-two wingspan that earned Chris Andersen one of the NBA's most recognizable nicknames. Junior Harrington and Kenny Satterfield gave Andersen the nickname, which lasted with him for the rest of his career.

The 'Birdman' spent 15 years in the NBA, playing for the Nuggets, New Orleans Hornets, Miami Heat, and Cleveland Cavaliers. Furthermore, Chris Andersen was part of the LeBron James-led Miami Heat team that won a championship in 2013.

However, the 'Birdman's' career wasn't all smooth sailing. He was suspended for substance misuse during the 2006-07 season and received a lot of negative press as a result. Andersen, fortunately, was able to get his life back on track and enjoyed several seasons in South Beach before completing his career alongside LeBron in Cleveland.

What is the 'Birdman' doing now?

In February 2017, Chris Andersen was traded to the Charlotte Hornets before immediately being waived by the team and announcing his retirement. Since then, the 'Birdman' has continued playing basketball in the Big 3 league.

Chris Andersen entered the 3-on-3 league in 2018 and immediately helped his team win the competition's championship - also being named the league's Defensive Player of the Year. However, the following year, Andersen attempted to return to the NBA but couldn't find a team willing to extend him an offer sheet.

As such, the 'Birdman' signed on for a second season in the Big 3 but suffered a season-ending injury in the fourth week of the tournament and hasn't returned to the Big 3 since. According to the league's website, Andersen officially retired from basketball in 2019.

Since his retirement, there is not much information on what he's been doing in his private life. Yet, after earning an estimated $33 million during his NBA career and having a reported Net Worth of $14 million, it's clear he can take his time in choosing his next career move.

What were the 'Birdman's' career stats?

Despite being one of the NBA's most well-known players, the 'Birdman' was a role player, starting only 45 of the 695 regular-season games he appeared in. Chris Andersen had a similar fate in the postseason, being selected a starter only twice in his 72 playoff games.

As a result, his career averages are not what you'd expect. Andersen averaged 17.7 minutes per game in regular-season basketball, averaging 5.4 points, 5 rebounds, and 1.4 blocks. Andersen, a throwback big man, rarely shot the three-ball yet finished his career with a 53.2% conversion rate in regular-season games.

During the playoffs, Andersen played an average of 17.1 minutes, with 5.3 points, 5 rebounds, and 1.2 blocks on 63.1% shooting.

Not bad for a player who was known more for his looks and size than his ability to change the flow of a game.

