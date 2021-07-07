Why is Chris Paul called CP3?

11-time All-Star and NBA legend Chris Paul is currently trying to win his first ever championship for the Phoenix Suns. Recognized as one of the most intelligent basketball players to ever play in the NBA, Paul registered his first ever appearance in the Finals in Game 1 against the Milwaukee Bucks yesterday. He and the Phoenix Suns have gotten off to a great start in the series after winning the game 118-105.

Chris Paul top-scored for his team with 32 points and also recorded nine assists along with four rebounds and a steal. He converted four out of his seven 3-point attempts and 12 of his 19 two-pointers. Paul will now be focussed on winning the first ring of his career.

Paul’s nickname “CP3” is one of the most recognizable nicknames that modern NBA has seen. The nickname has a long-standing story behind it that is older than Paul’s NBA career, and his jersey number is merely a result of the name, and not vice versa.

"These Finals are set up to be Paul's coronation. The long-awaited ring that validates what has been one of the most impactful NBA careers of the past two decades."@RamonaShelburne on the legacy of @CP3 ⤵️https://t.co/lmmd7JlcAr — ESPN+ (@ESPNPlus) July 7, 2021

Why is Chris Paul nicknamed CP3?

Chris Paul has had the nickname “CP3” even before his NBA career started. As a matter of fact, the nickname has officially become the name of his charity foundation (CP3 Foundation) as well. However, until around 2009, Paul had not talked about the specific reason why he preferred the nickname. Most people assumed that it was due to his jersey number that the name stuck.

In his biography titled “Long Shot: Never Too Small to Dream Big,” Chris Paul had revealed the very simple reason why the nickname stuck, right from childhood. According to Paul, his father Charles Paul was “CP1” while his brother, Charles Edward Paul was “CP2.”

Chris Paul’s father taught him basketball and football from a young age, and he played for years alongside his brother, CP2.

This led to his childhood nickname becoming “CP3,” a name and jersey number that he has stuck with throughout the entirety of his NBA career. The 11-time All-Star is still on the lookout for his first ever ring, and will be looking to build on the 1-0 lead that he helped his team to.

