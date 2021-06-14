Why the Dallas Mavericks should not be too concerned about Luka Doncic's long-term future with the franchise

Luka Doncic had another stellar season with the Dallas Mavericks, but ultimately couldn't help them progress past the first round of the playoffs against the LA Clippers. The Slovenian was electric in the series, averaging 35.7 points and 10.3 assists over seven games.

In the upcoming offseason, there is widespread expectation that Doncic will sign the maximum contract extension he is due to be offered by the franchise. However, in a report released by 'The Athletic' on Monday, Tim Cato and Sam Amick discussed that it may not be as clear cut as once thought.

They brought to light internal concerns that Doncic's fractured relationship with key members of the Mavs' front office could limit their ability to keep the star long-term.

There's concern internally about Luka Doncic’s desire to remain in Dallas long-term, per @TheAthleticNBA pic.twitter.com/XVZi6kdMNn — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) June 14, 2021

In this article, we will examine why Dallas Mavericks fans need not worry too much about Luka Doncic's desire to stay with the franchise.

Why the Dallas Mavericks can expect to enjoy years of success with Luka Doncic

There is no doubting the fact that Luka Doncic is one of the premier young stars in the NBA. He is somebody who can lead the Dallas Mavericks back into contention for the title. Doncic has done it in the regular season and shown he can also do it on the biggest stage in the playoffs.

Now that their season has come to an end, the focus for the Mavs organization swiftly turns to the offseason and what they can achieve.

Having already gained an All-NBA team selection and will most likely earn another after his performances this year. Doncic is eligible to sign a maximum rookie contract extension. This would amount to a figure north of $200m and would tie him to the franchise until the culmination of the 2026-27 season.

Luka Doncic is expected around the league to sign a contract and stay with the team he actively wanted to be drafted with back in 2018. It would drastically increase what he would earn next year, were he to stay on his current contract. He smiled while saying 'I think you know the answer' in his postseason exit interview when asked if he would sign.

"We gave everything. I'm really proud of this team"



Luka Doncic meets with the media after another tough postseason exit at the hands of the Los Angeles Clippers. #MFFL pic.twitter.com/Eo01Ywpi7K — Bally Sports Southwest (@BallySportsSW) June 6, 2021

While Cato and Amick have reported on some dysfunction in the Dallas Mavericks front office, Luka Doncic is a generational talent that the franchise will need to keep happy. That means Mark Cuban potentially re-structuring the behind-the-scenes politics of the organization and surrounding Doncic with greater talent.

It will be a busy offseason for Cuban and co., with several restricted and unrestricted free agents. The most notable of which is Tim Hardaway Jr., who was brilliant in the playoffs. If Doncic knew the franchise is making a conscious effort to build a championship-worthy team around him, he would be more inclined to stay.

Furthermore, Luka Doncic is at a stage in his career where he does not yet have that kind of player power. The likes of which those such as James Harden have, who forced his way out of Houston in January. He is young and competitive and cannot afford to earn the trait of bullishness so early in his career.

On the whole, Luka Doncic has built good relationships with those in the Dallas Mavericks franchise and his teammates. Some players may have been frustrated with their supporting roles in the playoffs. That could help the Mavs identify those who want to leave and bring in suitable replacements to help win them a title.

Doncic has had his ups and downs with coach Rick Carlisle. Their relationship has improved to the point where Carlisle knows he can't win a power struggle against a player of his quality. With the long-serving leader expected to stay, Doncic will know he can remain in a position of power and have a franchise working for him to succeed.

