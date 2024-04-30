Why is Damian Lillard not playing tonight against Indiana Pacers? Looking at Bucks guard's condition for Game 5 (April 30)

Milwaukee Bucks guard Damian Lillard will remain sidelined for the highly anticipated Game 5 against the Indiana Pacers on Tuesday of the Eastern Conference’s round-one series.

What happened to Damian Lillard?

Damian Lillard aggravated his right Achilles tendon during Game 3, leading to a diagnosis of a strained tendon that sidelined him for Game 4. With the Bucks losing both games, they now face elimination.

Giannis Antetokounmpo will also be sidelined for the next game, despite positive updates over the weekend regarding his calf injury.

In light of these developments, Khris Middleton and Brook Lopez may once again be called upon to spearhead Milwaukee's offense. Malik Beasley and Bobby Portis are expected to continue in the starting lineup as well.

Milwaukee Bucks could face elimination without Damian Lillard

Facing a 3-1 deficit in the series, the Bucks are on the brink of elimination and must mount a significant comeback on their home court.

In a challenging Game 4, Milwaukee was without key players Giannis Antetokounmpo, sidelined with a calf injury, and Damian Lillard, out due to an Achilles injury.

Compounding their difficulties, Bobby Portis was ejected just over five minutes into the first quarter. Despite these setbacks, the Bucks managed to end the first quarter tied and were only down by three points at halftime.

However, a 9-2 run by their opponents at the start of the third quarter saw them fall behind by ten points, and they struggled to close the gap to fewer than five points for the remainder of the game.

Milwaukee finished with a shooting percentage of 51.1% from the floor, including 12 of 36 from beyond the arc, but allowed the Pacers to shoot slightly better at 51.7%.

Brook Lopez led the Bucks' efforts with 27 points and nine rebounds, though it was not enough to secure a win.

Giannis Antetokounmpo, sidelined with a calf injury since April 9, remains out for the upcoming game despite making progress in his rehabilitation.

According to head coach Doc Rivers, as of Thursday, Antetokounmpo is nearing a return, but there is still no definitive timeline for when he will be able to rejoin the team on the court.

How to watch Indiana Pacers vs Milwaukee Bucks?

The Game 5 showdown between the Indiana Pacers and the Milwaukee Bucks will be broadcast nationally on TNT. For local viewers, streaming is available on Bally Sports WI and Bally Sports Indiana, providing coverage for both home and away fans.

