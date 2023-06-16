Why Denver Nuggets mascot Rocky's $625,000 salary dwarfs $252k salary for highest-paid WNBA player?

While the Denver Nuggets were making their run to the NBA title, interesting news came out regarding their mascot Rocky. It was brought to the light the mascot has a salary over $600,000.

The Nuggets, like most NBA teams, generate billions of dollars in revenue each season. Because of what they bring in every season, it allows them to pay people like their mascot well.

Seeing this news shocked many as it is an extremely high amount to paying a mascot. To put things into perspective, Denver's mascot almost earns more than the three highest-paid WNBA players.

Diana Taurasi, Arike Ogunbowale and Jewell Loyd are among the top earners in the WNBA. Each earns just under $250,000. Despite being some of the top players in the league, they don't even make close to the mascots of their male counterparts.

Part of why this is stems from the revenue of each league. Last season, the WNBA made about $60 millon. Meanwhile, the NBA brought in close to $10 billion. As the much bigger business, the NBA is able to pay its players and those around them a much higher salary.

The WNBA is continuing to grow in popularity, which should allow them to slowly start seeing an increase in their salaries.

Is the Denver Nuggets mascot the highest paid in the NBA?

There is no denying that the Denver Nuggets' mascot has an extemely high salary. He is a breakdown of how his pay stacks up to other mascots around the league.

According to reports, Rocky is the highest-paid mascot in the NBA at $625,000. Next up is Harry the Hawk, the mascot for the Atlanta Hawks, who earns $600,000.

Following these two mascots, there is a slight dip in terms of salary. Coming up in the third spot is Benny the Bull, longtime mascot of the Chicago Bulls. His salary lands at about $400,000.

Rounding out the top five is the Phoenix Suns' mascot ($200,000) and the Charlotte Hornets ($100,000). Making that three of the top five mascots earning more per year than the top earners in the WNBA.

