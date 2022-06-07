“Why the f**k are you there?… You wanna win right? Then f*****g do what I tell you, like that type of s**t” - Richard Jefferson on Ime Udoka’s coaching style, says there’s a directness in his eyes

The Boston Celtics' success this season can easily be traced to the recruitment of first-time head coach Ime Udoka. The Nigerian-American has been in the NBA as an assistant coach for nine seasons.

He spent six seasons with the NBA champion Gregg Popovich during his time with the San Antonio Spurs. In his second season as an assistant coach, Udoka won the title with Popovich.

He then joined the Philadelphia 76ers under Brett Brown before a short stint with Steve Nash and the Brooklyn Nets.

His success in his first season with the Celtics has been commendable. He stands a chance of winning his first championship title as a head coach in his debut season.

Richard Jefferson spoke about Ime Udoka's coaching style and described it as direct and respectful, stating:

"You can see the directness in his eyes, like 'what the fuck is you doing? Why the fuck are you here?' And then you start to see the explanation, 'I don't care, I don't care' and then the player walks off.

STORY CONTINUES BELOW AD CONTINUE READING

"This motherfucker Ime be on them man in a good way, like in a respectful way. This is what you want, you wanna win, right? Then fucking do what I tell you like that type of shit."

Can Ime Udoka lead the Boston Celtics to the championship title over Steve Kerr's Golden State Warriors?

Head Coach Ime Udoka of the Boston Celtics looks on during the second quarter.

STORY CONTINUES BELOW AD CONTINUE READING

Ime Udoka's recruitment by no means hinged on him getting the Boston Celtics to the Eastern Conference finals. It also certainly did not hinge on him winning it. Nor did it hinge upon him getting the Celtics to the finals and winning it.

While he was given a great group of players, his ceiling was possibly a playoff entry for his debut season as head coach. He has by all standards surpassed every expectation by taking the Celtics to the finals. They have the potential to win the title for the first time since 2008.

Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps Jayson Tatum , with a smile, on Ime Udoka: “He’s a much better coach than he was a basketball player, and I think he knows that.” Jayson Tatum, with a smile, on Ime Udoka: “He’s a much better coach than he was a basketball player, and I think he knows that.”

STORY CONTINUES BELOW AD CONTINUE READING

He has turned his roster into a formidable team with Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown leading the pack. Defensive Player of the Year Marcus Smart has also captured the NBA's attention. Al Horford is having the best time of his 14-year long career, playing at a high level.

Despite a key element of the team, Robert Williams, being injured for part of the playoffs, Grant Williams stepped up. Grant Williams proved all of his doubters wrong.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far