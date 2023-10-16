"Why they got unc looking like a witch?" - Shannon Sharpe's wild makeup on First Take has fans trolling him big time

Shannon Sharpe is finding a new home on ESPN with regular appearances on “First Take,” but some have started trolling him for his physical appearance while on the daytime show. His makeup seemed too much during his latest appearance on the show.

Sharpe, of course, traded his spot on Fox Sports’ “Undisputed” with Skip Bayless to join Bayless’ former co-host, Stephen A. Smith. Sharpe and Smith are now going back and forth on the NFL and other topics, bringing the heat to the debate. However, Sharpe may have spent a little too long in the makeup chair before the show.

Fans reacted accordingly. Some said the sports analyst looked like a witch with his makeup.

“Why they got unc looking like a witch,” one fan wrote.

That was not the only comment roasting Sharpe for his makeup. Take a look at some of the other fan reactions. Here are the funniest reactions.

Shannon Sharpe reacts to online trolls

Shannon Sharpe apparently saw the social media reaction to his makeup. The ESPN host tweeted out his reaction to the online trolls, throwing some shade, or eyeshadow perhaps, towards his makeup artist in the tweet.

“Appreciate the concern over my makeup this morning on @FirstTake. This was her 1st time doing my makeup and it was a little heavy. My appearance is important not as important as my takes. Hopefully, the takes were gr8 as usual. #LipSparringChamp #BestDressed #Espn” Sharpe tweeted.

Of course, the ESPN host had to shout out his outfit. He wanted to make sure people recognized his fashion despite the heavy makeup look that may distract on top. Sharpe claimed he is the best dressed on the network with his hashtag. Sharpe was rocking a bold red, plaid jacket during his appearance on Monday.

It seems the internet trolls may have won as Sharpe acknowledged them with a tweet. He may have not loved the heavy makeup look either.

Fans will surely be tuning in on Tuesday to see how Shannon Sharpe looks. He is aware of the online reaction and may go with a natural look instead.