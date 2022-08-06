“Why hasn’t Kyrie gone public with his trade demand?” - NBA analyst questions if Kyrie Irving really wants to reunite with LeBron James and join the Lakers

Kyrie Irving is among the best and most controversial players in the NBA. He brings a lot to the table, and his basketball skills are among the best. However, controversy surrounded Irving's choice to defy the vaccine mandates this past season.

There has been a significant amount of drama about Irving and the Brooklyn Nets. However, the Eastern Conference team may trade the point guard to another team this summer.

One potential destination for him is the Los Angeles Lakers, where he would reunite with LeBron James. Kyrie Irving and James won a championship with the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2016, but the team eventually fell apart.

Despite all the rumors about a potential reunion, Skip Bayless started to question Irving's willingness to join LeBron and the Lakers. Here's what Skip said on "Undisputed" to his partner Shannon Sharpe:

"If Kyrie wants so badly to reunite with LeBron James in LA, why hasn't Kyrie gone public with his trade demand by saying, 'I want to go to the Lakers. I'm not going to be happy in Brooklyn. Get me to LA.' Why hasn't that happened yet?"

Kyrie Irving is tough to read, and no one knows what is going on with him or the Nets. There appears to be some mutual interest between the Lakers and the point guard, but there are obviously some obstacles to a reunion.

Skip Bayless questioned Kyrie Irving's willingness to be traded to Los Angeles because it seems that the point guard is happy with where he is now.

Earlier this summer, there were reports of Irving wanting to stay in Brooklyn. On Friday, August 5, the Nets made posts featuring Irving on their social media accounts. These posts showed the superstar point guard playing on Kean University's basketball court in New Jersey.

The Nets are the team Irving wanted to play for in the first place. This choice is precisely what Skip Bayless pointed out when talking about his potential union with LeBron James.

Irving doesn't have much leverage in this situation as he missed too many games for the Nets last season. They could end up trading him to whatever team they want.

Will Kyrie Irving join the Lakers?

If it was up to LeBron James, he would probably trade for Irving in a heartbeat. James wants to win another championship ring as soon as possible. However, the Lakers want to be competitive in the future as well.

The Brooklyn Nets apparently want both 2027 and 2029 first-round picks from the Lakers. The Lakers aren't willing to give up these picks for the possibility of another title.

While the potential LeBron-Irving reunion sounds fantastic, this trade will be challenging to complete. The Nets may start the new season with Irving and Kevin Durant on their roster.

