Why is Jamal Murray not playing tonight vs New Zealand? What is his status for FIBA World Cup 2023 tune-up games?

Jamal Murray has not been listed as part of Canada's roster for their August 12 contest against New Zealand, as they continue their preparations for the FIBA World Cup.

According to reports, Murray will be missing the game against New Zealand as he continues to work on his conditioning. He played in an extended NBA season as he was an integral piece of the Denver Nuggets roster that won the NBA championship.

Jamal Murray is also not too far removed from the severe injury that kept him out of action for over a year. As such, it's logical that Team Canada would take a cautious approach with his fitness ahead of the FIBA World Cup, as his presence will be far more important during the tournament than here.

Last season, Murray proved himself to be one of the best guards in the NBA and will enter the FIBA World Cup as one of the best players in the tournament. Alongside Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (an All-NBA First-Team talent), they create a fearsome backcourt for the Canadian National Team.

Jamal Murray had a big return season

After missing the entire 2021-22 NBA season due to an ACL injury, Jamal Murray bounced back with an impressive season for the Denver Nuggets, leading to a championship.

In 65 regular-season appearances, Murray averaged 20 points, 6.2 assists, and 4 rebounds per game. All these numbers were in line with his pre-injury season and proof that he's close to his best.

Murray found another gear in the postseason, improving his points per game and assists per game to give the Denver Nuggets a genuine second threat behind the ever-impressive Nikola Jokic.

Given Murray's postseason performances, Team Canada will be hoping he can carry that level of production over into the World Cup. Playing alongside their other NBA talents, he could become a star of the tournament.

Jamal Murray could sit out until the World Cup begins

If Jamal Murray is to be in the best shape possible for the FIBA World Cup, then it makes sense for him to sit out Canada's tune-up games. As such, we may not see Murray until the World Cup begins on August 25.

While Canada would likely prefer him to take part in some of their warm-up contests, keeping Murray fresh for when the games matter is most important, especially if Canada has Team USA in their sights.

Canada will enter the World Cup among the potential favorites to hoist the trophy at the end of the tournament. Given the talent they have at their disposal, Canada could very well be the surprise package.

