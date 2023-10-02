Why is James Harden disgruntled? Reasons behind the Beard's trade request

James Harden currently finds himself in yet another episode of dissatisfaction, but this time, the veteran player might not have the same level of interest from teams to grant his wishes.

Harden has now requested a trade for the third time in just over three years, expressing his desire to leave the Philadelphia 76ers. However, despite his request being made several months ago, he remains with the team.

To add to James Harden's predicament, the Sixers have already concluded all trade discussions earlier this offseason. As a result, Harden retaliated during his China tour back in August by calling the Sixers president a liar in front of his fans.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“Daryl Morey is a liar and I will never be a part of an organization that he’s a part of. Let me say that again: Daryl Morey is a liar and I will never be a part of an organization that he’s a part of.”

Expand Tweet

With this type of toxicity happening between both parties, it's no wonder Harden isn't happy about his situation in Philly. Having that said, it's quite questionable whether or not "The Beard" will show up to games during the 2023-24 season.

Looking at other people's thoughts on the James Harden fiasco

Brooklyn Nets v Philadelphia 76ers - Game One

The Philadelphia 76ers' offseason has been filled with disappointments, drawing significant attention to the decisions made by the organization. Newly signed player Patrick Beverley has openly shared his perspective on the ongoing conflict between James Harden and Daryl Morey within the Sixers.

Beverley empathizes with both sides of the dispute and recognizes the complexity of the situation. However, his primary concern is that the promises made to him before joining the team are upheld, and he expects the Sixers to deliver on those commitments.

Compounding the scrutiny, Anna Horford, the sister of former Sixer Al Horford, took to social media to express her dissatisfaction with her brother's former team. She candidly voiced her reservations about Harden's public criticism of Daryl Morey, signaling her disapproval of how Morey has handled the situation.

The visible discord between these two prominent figures in basketball has been apparent, particularly when Harden labeled Morey as untruthful during a promotional tour in China. Given the strained relationship between them, Anna believes that the Sixers are currently immersed in a significant state of disarray.

The path forward for the 76ers remains uncertain, considering James Harden's diminished trade value and the evident tension in his association with the team. As the upcoming season approaches, fans will be eager to see whether Harden will don a Sixers jersey or choose not to participate at all.