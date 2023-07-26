Why is Jaylen Brown going to get $7,777,777 on July 1 of every year of his new contract? Finding out more

Jaylen Brown signed the richest contract in NBA history. He is set to make $304 million over five years. It passed Nikola Jokic’s previous record of $276 million.

The deal kicks in after next season where he will make $52.3 million in the first year and $69.1 million in the final year. However, that salary begins with a unique payment to start the league year.

Once his new deal kicks in, Brown will receive a payment of $7,777,777 on every July 1 until the contract ends in 2029. The unique number was intentional.

Brown will receive the payment in honor of his jersey number 7. It is also a nod to his foundation 7uice.

Jaylen Brown really likes the number 7.

What is Jaylen Brown's 7uice?

Jaylen Brown’s foundation focuses on assisting children of color. It strives to generate partnerships that help underprivileged youth gain access to education and leadership opportunities.

Brown is a frequent mentor to young children. He has many philanthropist efforts in Boston and elsewhere around the world.

He also hosts the Bridge Program which works with the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. The program helps Boston underprivileged children gain access to science and technology education to empower them as leaders and STEM students. Its mission is “to help cultivate the next generation of leaders in science and technology”. It works with high school youth in minority communities.

Jaylen Brown's Foundation 7uice main purposes.

Brown also sponsors education efforts outside of Boston. He plans to travel to Kenya this summer to mentor students and improve education there.

His foundation aims to break down barriers for minority communities. It does so by bridging gaps to institutions and organizations that can assist in aiding education for underprivileged youth.

Brown also frequently speaks on panels at events. He has been a proponent of science and technology education. He has spoken at MIT, Harvard and UC Berkeley. He played college basketball at UC Berkeley.

He also strives to fight against income inequality. Perhaps he can do that more often as the richest player in the NBA.

He may not be the richest person in the league for long, or even on his own team. Fellow Boston Celtic Jayson Tatum is eligible for an extension next summer and could get more than Brown just did.

