Why is Jimmy Butler not playing tonight against Boston Celtics? Latest on Heat's forward for Game 2 (April 24)

Miami Heat will be without their All-Star forward Jimmy Butler for game 2 of the Eastern Conference’s round one playoff series on Wednesday.

Jimmy Butler has been out of action since sustaining a sprained MCL in his right knee during the Miami Heat's defeat to the Philadelphia 76ers in the Play-In Tournament on Wednesday. According to Shams Charania, Butler will not be returning during the first-round playoff series against the Celtics.

The Heat have refrained from disclosing a timeline for Butler's return but have confirmed that he sustained a sprained MCL. While Miami managed a victory over the Chicago Bulls in the second round of the Play-In Tournament in Butler's absence, their 20-point loss to the Boston Celtics in Game 1 underscored his significance to the team.

For Miami to remain competitive in this series, Adebayo must maintain his strong performance.

Averaging 19.3 points per game and 10.4 rebounds per game throughout the season, he serves as an athletic yet slightly undersized center, relying on his speed and athleticism to excel defensively. Adebayo has performed admirably against Boston, averaging 22.7 points per game this season.

Additionally, Tyler Herro is a key offensive contributor for Miami, leading the team in points per game this season, with 20.8. He also boasts solid averages of 5.3 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game.

What happened to Jimmy Butler?

Late in the first quarter of the Heat's matchup against the Sixers, Jimmy Butler executed a pump fake that sent Kelly Oubre Jr. soaring into the air. However, Oubre landed on top of Butler, causing the latter to collapse to the floor in evident discomfort.

Erik Spoelstra and Pat Riley watched on with concern as Butler remained in the game despite the injury, but that didn't translate into a victory.

Butler's impact on the court is undeniable, averaging 20.8 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 5.0 assists per game this season with impressive shooting efficiency at 49.9% from the field.

Renowned for his clutch performances in the playoffs, Butler has consistently delivered in crucial moments, establishing himself as one of the premier postseason performers in recent years.

Under his leadership, the Heat have enjoyed considerable success, reaching at least the Eastern Conference Finals in three of the last four seasons and making two NBA Finals appearances.

His combination of scoring, playmaking and leadership has been instrumental in Miami's deep playoff runs, solidifying his status as a key figure in the team's postseason aspirations.

