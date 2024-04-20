Why is Kawhi Leonard not playing in Game 1 against Dallas Mavericks? Closer look at 2-time Finals MVP’s latest injury update from NBA analyst

LA Clippers star Kawhi Leonard will not play in Game 1 against the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday, according to recent reports. The two-time NBA champion has been out for the Clippers' final eight games of the season and it seems that Leonard is not yet fit to return to action.

On the sports show 'Undisputed', sports journalist Skip Bayless confirmed that Leonard will not be participating in Game 1 against the Mavericks on Sunday.

“I’m told that he (Kawhi) is definitely out for Game 1," Skip Bayless said. "He will play in Game 2, but he has a weird swelling in his knee that the Clipper doctors cannot figure out...There's nothing structurally wrong, there's no damage, there's no ligament damage, so they're going to hold him until Tuesday night Game 2."

Kawhi Leonard is dealing with a right knee inflammation. According to coach Ty Lue, Leonard felt pain in his knee during the Clippers' last game against the Charlotte Hornets on March 31 and has been out ever since.

Leonard ended the regular season, having played in 68 games this season and averaged 23.7 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 3.6 assists per game. The two-time NBA Finals MVP's uncertain participation in the series comes as a big blow to the Clippers team as they take on the Dallas Mavericks who've found their groove as of late.

How have the LA Clippers fared without Kawhi Leonard this season?

Looking back at the regular season, the LA Clippers went 7-7 without overall and 4-4 in the final eight games without Kawhi Leonard. They concluded their regular season with a three-game losing streak in the absence of Leonard, two of them to eliminated teams.

The Clippers went 2-1 against the Mavericks in the regular season. However, they have not faced them without Leonard. In fact, the six-time All-Star contributed significantly to their matchups, averaging 21.3 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 4.0 assists in the three games against the Mavericks.

Kawhi Leonard's availability will most likely be the swinging factor to the result of the series. He has averaged 32.5 points, 8.9 rebounds and 4.8 assists in 13 playoff matchups against the Mavericks during his time with the Clippers. The two-time DPOY's ability to take over on both ends of the floor in pivotal moments may be crucial as the series progresses.

In the absence of the Klaw, Paul George may be required to guard the season's scoring champion, Luka Doncic. The Clippers will need to limit the scoring efficiency of Doncic as they attempt to clinch the first win of the series.

It remains to be seen how the Clippers will fare against the Mavericks without their key player. However, it is anticipated that the Mavericks will make the most of the Clippers' depleted roster to secure a crucial win.

