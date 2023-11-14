Why are Kentucky guards doing well in the NBA? Taking a closer look

The University of Kentucky is one of the bluebloods of college basketball. They constantly generate NBA prospects. Coach John Calipari may not have won a national title since 2012, but he continues to send players to the NBA. Kentucky has more active NBA players than any other school.

What is their secret? It is likely recruiting. Calipari constantly recruits the highest level of talent. Higher talent usually results in a higher chance of NBA success, of course.

Calipari also does not try to force his players to stay. He was the first major coach to embrace the one-and-done system. He encourages his players to enter the NBA. He is often present on NBA Draft night, celebrating with his players when they hear their names called.

Kentucky currently has 28 active NBA players. That is first, with Duke in second at 25. Kentucky seems to be specifically good at producing guards.

There are plenty of big-name guards in the NBA who came from Big Blue Nation. Let’s take a look at the best Kentucky guards in the NBA.

Seven best Kentucky guards in the NBA today

Kentucky has plenty of big names in the league. Anthony Davis and Julius Randle are some of the best bigs. However, Kentucky guards are having a moment. Let’s take a look at the best seven guards from the UK in the NBA today. It is a loaded list.

No. 7 - Malik Monk, Sacramento Kings

Monk has found a resurgence in Sacramento. He is a solid off-the-bench scorer and contributes solid minutes to the Kings rotation. He can also go off and take over a game when he gets hot.

He is averaging 14.2 points per game so far this season. He has also stepped up his passing game. He is dishing out 5.4 assists per game this season.

No. 6 - Tyler Herro, Miami Heat

Herro was constantly mentioned in trade rumors for Damian Lillard this summer. However, the Miami Heat seem committed to the young guard. He has struggled to stay healthy. When on the floor, he delivers.

Herro has had big playoff performances. He once dropped 41 points against the Houston Rockets in 2022. He was averaging 22.9 points per game before spraining his ankle this year.

No. 5 - Tyrese Maxey, Philadelphia 76ers

Maxey is surging up the NBA tiers. The Sixers protected the guard and refused to trade him. He is rewarding their faith and is due for a massive contract extension.

Maxey has elevated his game after James Harden left the team.

He is averaging 28.6 ppg, ninth-best in the league. He also dropped a career-high 50 points against the Indiana Pacers. He is currently shooting at a 50-40-90 clip as well.

No. 4 - Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, OKC Thunder

Another young UK guard who is asserting himself in the top tier of the league is Gilgeous-Alexander. He was top five in scoring last season.

He is following it up with strong numbers once again. He is averaging 29.4 ppg this season, the seventh-best in the NBA. He is also top 20 in assists this season and the best player on a young, talented OKC roster.

No. 3 - De’Aaron Fox, Sacramento Kings

Fox ascended to new heights last season. He was the best player on a deep Kings team and led them to the No. 2 seed in the West last season.

He has missed some time due to injury this season. However, he picked up where he left off in his return with 28 points against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

No. 2 - Jamal Murray, Denver Nuggets

Murray was a solid second piece behind Nikola Jokic on the title-winning Denver Nuggets team. He asserted himself as an All-Star guard who can be a championship-caliber player.

Murray is again dealing with injuries that have derailed his career at times. He was averaging 16.3 ppg before missing time with a hamstring strain.

No. 1 - Devin Booker, Phoenix Suns

Booker is the best of the Kentucky guards. It is tough competition, but he has proven to be one of the best scorers in the game. It is a great rise for the player who once came off the bench in college.

Booker has bounced in and out of the lineup early in the season due to injury issues. He was tearing it up when he was on the floor. He scored more than 30 points in both appearances so far this season and could return to those gaudy numbers when he returns.