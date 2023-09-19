Why does Kevin Durant wear No. 35 jersey? All you need to know

When Kevin Durant left the Brooklyn Nets and went to the Phoenix Suns in February 2023, he not only returned to the Western Conference but also returned to wearing jersey no. 35. Durant had changed his number from 35 after leaving the Warriors, probably to signal a new beginning with the Nets.

Durant wore No. 35 for a special reason. The number is in honor of Charles Craig, Durant's former AAU coach, who was killed at 35 years old. Charles Craig was shot and gunned down in a parking lot in Maryland.

Charles Craig was instrumental in Kevin Durant's success

Kevin Durant met Craig when he was eight years old at a recreational center in the suburbs of Maryland. Craig was one of the coaches at the center and he taught Durant the basics of basketball. The hours they spent together in the gym kindled a friendship deeper than basketball.

Their time was not only spent at the basketball court. Durant narrated how Coach Craig would take Durant and other kids to the movies. Durant especially remembers going on a trip to Charlotte where he had to sleep over at Craig's house because his mother was tied up at work.

Durant got news of Craig's death when he was a junior at Oak Hill Academy. He was so surprised by the news that he went into shock. He says he did not know what to do and thought it was all a joke.

Durant's No. 35 jersey honoring Craig is today one of the best-selling jerseys in the NBA. Durant says if Charles Craig would have died at the age of 47, he would be wearing Jersey no. 47.

"It’s all about doing it for somebody I love. It’s not about what’s the better number and what looks better on me. It’s all about him," Durant said

"He was just a caring and loving person that everybody would love to meet. Every time I step on that floor, I do it to win games and make him proud.” Kevin Durant added via NY Times.

Durant together with the new-look Phoenix Suns is poised to have an exciting season. They will be one of the most-watched teams in the league expected to make a major push deep into the playoffs.

Kevin Durant will be counted on to lead the team, with the number 35 proudly on his back to honor Charles Craig, who allowed him to be the star he is now.