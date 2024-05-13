Why is Kristaps Porzingis not playing tonight against Cleveland Cavaliers? Latest on Celtics center's condition for Game 4 (May 13)

Boston Celtics standout center Kristaps Porzingis will continue to remain sidelined for the upcoming Game 4 of the Eastern Conference semifinals against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday due to injury. The Celtics lead 2-1 in the series.

The Latvian center reportedly has been moving better during practice, but there's a substantial risk associated with returning too soon from his injury. The potential for reinjury is high, which could lead to more severe issues, like a torn or even ruptured Achilles tendon.

Considering the Celtics' current position in the series against the Cavs, the team will continue to opt into giving Kristaps Porzingis more rest, as the Celtics have a lead in the series.

Kristaps Porzingis sustained a right soleus strain during the second quarter of Game 4 in Boston's first-round playoff series against the Miami Heat.

He told reporters on Saturday that his recovery would be evaluated on a week-to-week basis. Given the NBA playoffs timeline, with the conference finals not starting until at least May 19 and the NBA Finals set to begin on June 6, Porzingis could return to full strength and rejoin the Celtics if they make a deep postseason run.

Now in his eighth NBA season, Porzingis averages 19.7 points and 7.9 rebounds. His career includes stints with the New York Knicks from 2015 to 2018, the Dallas Mavericks from 2019 to 2022 and the Washington Wizards during the 2022-23 season, before joining the Celtics.

Kristaps Porzingis sat out the entire 2018-19 season due to an ACL injury. In his debut season with the Celtics, he posted averages of 20.1 points and 7.2 rebounds in 29.6 minutes per game, making 57 starts. During the first four games of this postseason, he averaged 12.3 points and 5.0 rebounds.

Boston Celtics dominate Game 3 without Kristaps Porzingis

The Celtics regained their stride in Game 3 of their series against the Cavs on Saturday night, taking the series lead with a 106-93 victory. Jayson Tatum delivered his best performance of the playoffs, scoring 33 points and adding 13 rebounds and six assists to propel the Celtics.

Boston established control early, setting a defensive tone that kept the Cavs off balance throughout the game. Jaylen Brown contributed significantly, scoring 28 points on an impressive 13-of-17 shooting. The Celtics began the second half with a 14-point run, effectively sealing the victory.

The Celtics have a perfect 3-0 record on the road in the playoffs, keeping the opposition under 100 points every time.

How to watch Boston Celtics vs Cleveland Cavaliers?

Game 4 between the Boston Celtics and the Cleveland Cavaliers will be aired nationally on TNT and Tru TV, including live streaming options available on Fubo TV and NBA League Pass, which gives viewers access to NBA TV for a week's worth of free trial.