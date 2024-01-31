Why is Kyle Lowry not playing for Charlotte Hornets? Exploring possible reasons for absence after trade 

Kyle Lowry got traded to the Charlotte Hornets on Jan. 23 in the blockbuster deal that saw Terry Rozier go to the Miami Heat. While Rozier debuted for the Heat the day after the trade, Lowry is yet to suit up for the Hornets. Lowry will continue his time on the sidelines before the Hornets' home game against the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday.

The team has listed the reason for his absence, saying he's not with the team. Lowry isn't injured, either. So why is Lowry not playing for the Hornets? Let's examine the possible reasons.

Why is Kyle Lowry not playing for the Charlotte Hornets?

Kyle Lowry is not playing for the Hornets as franchise general manager Mitch Kupchak revealed that he won't be available until the Feb. 8 trade deadline. Lowry could be on the trade block or among the buyout candidates if a team doesn't deal for him.

At 37 years of age, leaning towards what could be his last couple of NBA seasons, Lowry doesn't appear to be a piece that fits with a team like the Hornets. Lowry is still a serviceable backup point guard in on a contender. In 37 games for the Heat, the 2019 NBA champion averaged 8.2 points, 3.5 rebounds and 4.0 assists as a starter.

Lowry played 28.0 minutes a game, showing he's still reliable, albeit in a limited capacity.

Philadelphia 76ers prime candidates to land Kyle Lowry in a limited market

Kyle Lowry will have a limited market as a trade or buyout candidate. His trade prospects seem little to non-existent because of his $30 million salary. A buyout seems more realistic. However, with several teams above the second luxury tax apron, only a few contenders can sign Lowry.

The Philadelphia 76ers, Lowry's hometown franchise, are the frontrunners to land him after a buyout. Yahoo Sports' Jake Fischer was the first to report on these rumors. The Sixers also appear to be a suitable destination because they need a ball-handler off the bench.

The LA Lakers are another suitable candidate in the Kyle Lowry sweepstakes. They are below the first luxury tax apron and can sign players on the buyout market. The Lakers need a reliable backup as backup point guard Gabe Vincent has been injury-prone this season.

Whenever they have missed D'Angelo Russell, the Lakers haven't had the depth to cover his absence at the one. LeBron James needs a secondary ball-handler next to him, and Lowry could be a solid fit. According to The Athletic's Jovan Buha, the Lakers are a team to watch out for Lowry.

