Why LA Clippers have put themselves in the same echelon as OKC Thunder and Denver Nuggets

For years, the LA Clippers have knocked on the door of NBA championship contention. However, they haven't found much luck in that regard. They've had competitive squads, and on paper, should be in the mix to come out of the Western Conference.

The franchise has tried multiple combinations of stars, and fans have seen some interesting things from the Kawhi Leonard-James Harden combo last season. Frank Lawrence has given them some weapons to complement the roster. Landing Bradley Beal, John Collins and Brook Lopez were big-time moves, and the team might be ready to make a splash.

Let's discuss the three reasons why the Clippers may have climbed to the top echelon in the West.

Positional versatility

The OKC Thunder thrived because of their ability to match up with and against all types of teams. With John Collins and Brook Lopez in the mix, the LA Clippers can replicate that same formula.

They can stretch the floor with two big men who can score from all three levels, or match up size with size with Ivica Zubac anchoring the paint. LA could also play Zubac and Lopez, with Collins at the three for a jumbo lineup.

This team has enough grit and physicality to hold its ground against everybody else in the league. With James Harden and Kawhi Leonard, the Clippers could be a matchup nightmare, which is key in today's positionless basketball.

Coaching

Tyronn Lue is one of the most underrated coaches in the NBA. He's used to doing a lot with the hand he's given, and he's been battle-tested multiple times in the postseason.

He knows how to make the most of his deep rotation, and he will have at least 10 players he can rely on a nightly basis. Lue has the tools to adjust his matchups accordingly.

The Nuggets will have David Adelman as their coach, but he has yet to earn his stripes in the league. This could tilt the scale in favor of the Clippers in a hypothetical matchup.

Keeping Kawhi Leonard fresh

At the end of the day, this is Kawhi Leonard's team, and the LA Cliipers are entirely different when he's healthy and on the floor. While Bradley Beal has also dealt with injuries, adding him into the mix will allow them to give Leonard a breather.

Leonard took a step back as the team's primary scoring option last season, but he was efficient and took over games when it counted. He will now have two potential 20+ points per game scorers by his side in Beal and John Collins.

The Clippers need to take a long-term approach and think about the playoffs. They'll have a rotation that goes 10 players deep and at least three solid scorers on the court at all times. It will allow Leonard to sit back and get his body ready for the postseason.

