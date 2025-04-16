Why do LA Lakers have extra day off between Games 2 and 3 vs Timberwolves? Examining possible reasons 

The LA Lakers will play their first playoff game against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Saturday. X user Dan Woike pointed out that the Lakers and the Timberwolves will have an extra day off before games two and three, scheduled for Apr. 22 and 25, respectively.

So, both teams will have two days of rest between these games, which is uncommon considering teams usually only get one day off between games during the first round.

Let’s take a look at the possible reasons behind this longer break for the Lakers and Timberwolves.

Possible reasons behind the LA Lakers’ extra day off between Games 2 and 3 against the Timberwolves

1) The NBA will want the LA Lakers to have maximum visibility in the playoffs

The Lakers have two of the league’s biggest stars in LeBron James and Luka Doncic. Moreover, the team plays in one of the league’s biggest markets. As such, it is a no-brainer for the NBA to have LA’s games scheduled in a way that gives them maximum visibility. The break between games two and three will put the Lakers’ third game against the Timberwolves on Friday night.

Surely, more people will tune in on a Friday night compared to a Thursday night, which is when the game would’ve aired without the extra day off.

2) The travel time between California and Minnesota could hinder recovery

The LA Lakers and Timberwolves will travel between California and Minnesota throughout their playoff series. The average flight time between the two places is four hours and 10 minutes. If you pile this on top of the work that the players will be doing during the playoffs, it wouldn’t be ideal for their recovery.

Playoff games require all players, and especially the stars, to be at their best. So, the extra day off between games two and three could be to ensure the players get adequate time for recovery.

3) Time zone difference between the Lakers and Minnesota’s home turf

Another reason behind the extra day off in the Lakers-Timberwolves series could be the time difference between California and Minnesota. There is only a two-hour difference between the two places, but even though it seems insignificant, these two hours could be crucial to an athlete’s body.

Players will constantly travel between the two states and, as such, will need to give their bodies time to adjust to the changes. The extra day off between games two and three could go a long way toward helping them in the process.

