Why won't LeBron James' HBO show "The Shop" air a recent episode featuring Kanye West? All you need to know

NBA superstar LeBron James’ HBO TV show “The Shop”, has been a big success since its debut in 2018. The show stars James and business partner Maverick Carter, who engage in conversations and debates with other celebrity guests in a barbershop.

One celebrity who recently appeared on the show was notorious rapper Kanye West. However, due to West’s comments during his appearance on the show, his episode will no longer be aired to the public.

The news comes via Maverick Carter, who talked about the decision during an exclusive interview with “Andscape”. Carter noted that Kanye West did not follow the agreement to engage in a respectful discussion. He said:

“Yesterday we taped an episode of The Shop with Kanye West. Kanye was booked weeks ago and after talking to Kanye directly the day before we taped, I believed he was capable of a respectful discussion and he was ready to address all his recent comments. Unfortunately, he used The Shop to reiterate more hate speech and extremely dangerous stereotypes."

Carter then added that the show has a zero-tolerance policy for hate speech.

“We have made the decision not to air this episode or any of Kanye’s remarks. While The Shop embraces thoughtful discourse and differing opinions, we have zero tolerance for hate speech of any kind and will never allow our channels to be used to promote hate."

Carter later took responsibility for inviting West on the show and offered an apology for his lapse in judgment. He continued:

“I take full responsibility for believing Kanye wanted a different conversation and apologize to our guests and crew. Hate speech should never have an audience."

For Andscape's full report on Maverick Carter's statement, click here

What inappropriate comments did Kanye West make on The Shop?

Rapper Kanye West

According to Andscape, production sources for “The Shop” say Kanye West “doubled down on his recent anti-Semitic remarks” during filming of his episode. The since-cancelled episode also featured rapper Jeezy and shoe designer Salehe Bembury. LeBron James, however, was not present for the filming of this episode.

Kanye West has been involved in a series of controversies lately surrounding his racist/hateful speech. Last Friday, the rapper used anti-Semitic language in an Instagram post which was later removed by the social media company.

On Saturday, West also posted an anti-Semitic tweet. It read:

“I’m going death con 3 On JEWISH PEOPLE.”

The tweet was also later removed for violating Twitter’s community guidelines.

On Tuesday, additional footage from West’s interview with Fox News' Tucker Carlson was released. In the video, West made “inflammatory comments about Jews.”

Anna Merlan @annamerlan Exclusive: we obtained unaired footage from Tucker Carlson's interview with Ye, in which the artist makes numerous inflammatory comments about Jews and describes a bizarre claim that "fake children" were planted in his home to manipulate his own kids. vice.com/en/article/3ad… Exclusive: we obtained unaired footage from Tucker Carlson's interview with Ye, in which the artist makes numerous inflammatory comments about Jews and describes a bizarre claim that "fake children" were planted in his home to manipulate his own kids. vice.com/en/article/3ad…

West’s actions have since been condemned by Jewish advocacy groups like the Anti-Defamation League, the American Jewish Committee and the Black-Jewish Entertainment Alliance.

So all things considered, it makes sense that LeBron James and Maverick Carter have decided to distance themselves from Kanye West as much as possible.

