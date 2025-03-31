Why should LeBron James opt out of $52,627,153 player option? Listing 3 reasons how it helps Lakers

LeBron James signed a two-year, $101.3 million max contract with the LA Lakers in early July 2024. The deal includes a $52.6 million player option in the second year for the 2025-26 season. Per Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints, the four-time MVP will “likely opt-out” but “is not expected to leave Los Angeles.”

The Lakers are No. 4 in the Western Conference with a 45-29 record. If the rankings stand, they could face the top-ranked OKC Thunder in the semis. LA’s glaring weakness in the middle might be exposed once the playoffs start.

Whether the Lakers win the championship or not, James could help his team re-construct the roster by opting out of his contract.

3 reasons why LeBron James could sign a new deal with the Lakers after exercising a $52.6 million player option

#3, Lakers look to shore up their frontline

Jaxson Hayes has stepped up since the Anthony Davis trade, but the center position remains the biggest weakness in the roster. LA traded for Mark Williams before GM Rob Pelinka rescinded the deal due to Williams’ injury issues. Most will be shocked if the Lakers don’t look for a starting center in the offseason. Hayes will likely remain as the primary backup.

By taking a pay cut, LeBron James could help fill the glaring hole in the middle. Before signing his contract in July, James reportedly considered taking less to reinforce the roster. He will likely do the same to help the team again in the offseason by opting out of his current deal.

#2, James retains the power and influence a “1+1” deal brings

LeBron James is 40 years old but is still arguably the NBA’s most marketable star. Over the past years, he has leveraged his value by signing “1+1” deals. One year with a player option the following season secures him control of his career and gives him influence in team-making decisions.

If the four-time champ finishes a new two-year deal that will expire after the 2026-27 season, he could dictate Bronny James’ future with the Lakers. LA has a team option for the youngster ahead of the 2027-28 season. If the veteran wants to stay in Los Angeles, the Lakers will likely retain the son to keep the father happy.

#1, LeBron James could help the Lakers tie Luka Doncic to a long-term deal

The LA Lakers gave LeBron James much-needed help by acquiring Luka Doncic. James could reciprocate the move by opting to take a slightly lesser deal to help tie the Slovenian to a long-term deal.

Brian Windhorst reported in mid-February that the Lakers are on the clock to give Doncic an extension. Per the NBA insider, the former Dallas Mavericks star wants to see how Rob Pelinka builds the team around the point guard. A championship-contending lineup could convince Doncic to stay until at least the 2028-29 season.

A new, slightly lesser deal by LeBron James after opting out, gives the LA Lakers flexibility to improve the roster. He will also be giving Luka Doncic a prompt to stay with the Lakers to compete for championships.

