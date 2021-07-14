Why is LeBron James not playing in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics? 

LeBron James opted to 'play for the Tune Squad' rather than for Team USA this summer at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. That was the LA Lakers star's remark after his season ended prematurely when the Phoenix Suns knocked the reigning champions out in their first-round NBA Playoffs matchup.

Team USA could have utilized James' ability to take over games in their embarrassing two exhibition losses over the past week. The 36-year-old has three Olympic medals already, two golds in 2008 and 2012 and a bronze in 2004 when the U.S. unexpectedly lost three games.

He sat out the Games in 2016 to rest after winning the NBA Championship with the Cleveland Cavaliers. This time around though, his reasons for opting out are quite different.

Why will LeBron James not feature for Team USA at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics?

LeBron James picked up his ankle injury at the end of March

Although LeBron James has already done a lot of marketing for his movie 'Space Jame 2: A New Legacy' and will continue to, the real reason for him opting out of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics comes down to his injury-ravaged season. The future Hall-of-Famer missed 27 games during the campaign - the joint-most for a season in his career - due to a high-ankle sprain suffered at the end of March.

After returning for two games at the end of April, James' ankle clearly wasn't right, which forced him to miss six of their last eight fixtures before the playoffs. He battled through the LA Lakers' series with the Suns. However, hampered by a still-healing ankle and the side's other injuries, he was unable to carry them past the future NBA finalists.

LeBron James and the LA Lakers were among the teams to suffer the most from the NBA's shortened offseason prior to the 2020-21 campaign. Therefore, it is no surprise that the 17-time All-Star wants to rest and get healthy over the summer.

Furthermore, he has competed in numerous tournaments already for Team USA in the past and does not need help with his Hall-of-Fame credentials anymore. Although appearing for the national team does add prestige for those who wish to be inducted.

Regardless of their results in the exhibition games, Team USA are stacked with talent and should win the gold medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics comfortably. Former teammate of James, Kevin Love is among the most-experienced players on the roster, while the team is led by a former foe from numerous NBA Finals battles, Kevin Durant.

