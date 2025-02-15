Why is Luka Doncic not playing in 2025 NBA All-Star Game? Exploring Lakers superstar's absence 

Newly traded LA Lakers superstar Luka Doncic will not be a part of the 2025 NBA All-Star game. Doncic, a five-time All-Star, will miss the annual carnival for only the second time in his seven-year career. He earned five consecutive nods. However, Doncic didn't make it this time despite averaging 27.0 points, 8.0 rebounds and 7.5 assists.

Ad

Why is Luka Doncic not playing in 2025 NBA All-Star Game?

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Luka Doncic will not play in the 2025 NBA All-Star game because of his injury struggles. Doncic suffered a left calf strain on Christmas Day in his final game as a Dallas Maverick. That forced him to miss 19 games with the Dallas after he had already missed seven games before his injury.

Ad

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Doncic's uncertainty of playing and extended absence contributed to his All-Star game absence. He was on track to make it as a starter before being left out of voting after finishing third among starters in fan voting, fourth in media votes and sixth in player voting.

Shai Gilgeous Alexander and Steph Curry made it as the backcourt starters in the West. Charles Barkley drafted Gilgeous-Alexander on his team, while Shaquille O'Neal selected Curry. The other guards to make it to the All-Star game were Anthony Edwards, Jalen Williams, James Harden and Kyrie Irving, an injury replacement for Anthony Davis.

Ad

Luka Doncic reveals plans for 2025 NBA All-Star break

Luka Doncic has seen a dramatic 2024-25 season after shockingly getting traded midseason to the LA Lakers while he recovered from the lengthiest injury break of his career. The Slovenian superstar hasn't had much time to process things amid this whirlwind. After making his Lakers debut and getting things in order over the past two weeks, Doncic is looking to maximize the week-long All-Star break.

Ad

He said after Wednesday's game against the Utah Jazz:

"For me I think it’s more mental rest than anything else, but I still got to work," Doncic said. "So, I’m excited about this break, and I can’t wait to go back to play."

Expand Tweet

Doncic has had a limited run in his return. He had a 16 and 14-point outing in his first two games with the Lakers, both against the Jazz. He was seemingly out of shape after nearly two months, so the All-Star break gives him a chance to ramp up at full intensity.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback